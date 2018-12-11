Cpell on November 16, 2019

I looked them up online, called them to ask about coming up from mass and it seemed like the girl who spoke to me of known for years and not two mins. Alex helped me with my cartridges and also was super nice and genuinely interested in what you have to say. I will make the 36 mile ride going forward knowing that the price which is crazy cheap and the quality of the product is guaranteed by the people who sell it because you care. Just put some pain cream on the spine good times..:) and the hit squad bubba kush cart is also part of this good times that I speak of...