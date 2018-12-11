Palmer65
Great location and super friendly staff.
4.9
10 reviews
Your Green Thumb is my new favorite place to shop! I stopped in Friday 10 mins. before closing. I was rushed and acting slightly weird. They were unbelievably cool, kind, knowledgeable and generous. The atmosphere is perfect, like a cool record store or head shoppe from the '80's. Product quality and selection is top notch. The bud has unique characteristics that tells you it was grown with love. Great prices and tax is included! Do yourself a favor and shop here.
I love YGT in Kittery. The best cart selection in southern Maine, an amazing selection of concentrates, and amazing flower on display. Would highly recommend a visit!
I looked them up online, called them to ask about coming up from mass and it seemed like the girl who spoke to me of known for years and not two mins. Alex helped me with my cartridges and also was super nice and genuinely interested in what you have to say. I will make the 36 mile ride going forward knowing that the price which is crazy cheap and the quality of the product is guaranteed by the people who sell it because you care. Just put some pain cream on the spine good times..:) and the hit squad bubba kush cart is also part of this good times that I speak of...
Very convenient and the staff is friendly, answering any and all questions, Alex was great I had the best experience
New patient
It’s close to home for me. The staff was very friendly and took care of my needs. I’ll be frequenting this shop regularly.
Best around! Selection. Prices. Atmosphere. Knowledge. Helpfulness.
I love YGT! Everyone inside is so friendly and knowledgeable on all of there products. They are professional but still offer a very laid back experience. There prices are super fair and I love that they offer an awesome rewards program!
They have a great selection and a very friendly staff. Staff is knowledgeable