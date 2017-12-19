Dobbynevafree
Communications with this place is horrible
Awesome place everyone is very helpful Ty is wonderful thanks too everyone for the knowledge.
Great location and atmosphere carry great products
Worst dispensary ever. Dried up flower. Worst budtenders ever. Sont even think about wasting your time to place a order for delivery. What a joke. You will be left in the dark. Waiting on someone to show up. This place is A JOKE
Great! Awesome presentation of products and exceptional staff!
I’m a disabled woman veteran who is living withPTSD. From the intake process to the education and then the checkout, I felt at ease(no pun intended). Tony was my patient care rep and he was so attentive to my needs and answered all my questions. I even called back with questions, and he was patient as he helped me out. Thanks Jose for referring me!
great location,easy to get to.
Horrible!!!! I was refused entrance because my service dog doesn't have "papers". FEDERAL LAW does NOT require paperwork, only that the person has a disability and that dog is trained to assist that person. I will never come back!!!!!!
Hi DngrsCrvs, we're sorry to hear you had a below-standards experience here! We do not allow dogs on our dispensing floor area; especially without a service-animal vest or indicator. This is a medical facility and we keep our secure dispensing area clean and free of any contaminants to keep your medicine high-quality and undisturbed. Thank you for understanding and we hope to see you soon!
Like this place
Knowledgeable, friendly staff. Delivery service is awesome, highly recommend!