The quality is on par with other dispensaries. Atmosphere is fine. Service is terrible. Every time I come in a for an express order there is something wrong with it and they have to grab the correct products (this has happened a lot more than 1 time). Not to mention the customer service helpline is atrocious. Whoever thought it would be a good idea to have one customer support number for 3 different dispensaries was a good idea was incredibly wrong. It is so bad that if I have a question I don't even bother calling and they miss my sale completely. This is because it takes over 20 minutes to get the info you're looking for because nobody who answers the phone knows the answer to your question because they themselves are not even in the dispensary.