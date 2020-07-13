Jbwhite016
Fast friendly service
All of our cannabis products are grown and processed in Maryland accredited Grows and Processing facilities and held to highest standard of testing. We offer a unique open show room with all of our products on display and a team made up of professional and knowledgeable agents ready to help any patient from novice to expert. Zen Leaf Towson is a Medical Cannabis Dispensary located in the heart of Towson, MD. Serving quality Maryland Medical Cannabis from the various cultivators and processors in Maryland.
-Harvest Flower $35/8th & $65/Quarter -Select Flower Strains 20% off: -Yuck Mouth, Triangle Reunion OG, Tangie Burn OG, Cherry Blossom Kush, Bodega Bubbglegum, Trilogy, Tally Mon -Rythm Cartridges: 0.5g $50/each of 2 for $90 | 1g $90/each or 2 for $170 -Pax Pods $45/each -Cresco Dabs - $58/each -gLeaf Black Label Sauces $68/each -UKU RSO $39/1g
While supplies last. Deals and regular discounts cannot be combined. For qualifying patients only.
My first visit was during the COVID-19 Shutdown, so curbside service. The security was way too aggressive for my liking. However they had the particular strain that I wanted. I may try again after COVID-19 so that I can experience the store vibe and staff. Won't recommend at this point.
This is one of my favorite locations even though there are dispensaries closer to my home in overlea. The people are always kind and considerate. It amuses.me thatvirs right across the street from a courthouse as well. The tee hee factor lol. This was .my first curbside pickup with then and they still were super! Thanks H.L.!!!!!