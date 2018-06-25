Jbwhite016
Fast friendly service
4.8
30 reviews
loved my visit always a pleasure
I Love This Place... People, Prices, Deals! Its Amazing~☆
My first visit was during the COVID-19 Shutdown, so curbside service. The security was way too aggressive for my liking. However they had the particular strain that I wanted. I may try again after COVID-19 so that I can experience the store vibe and staff. Won't recommend at this point.
good quality flower...fast curbside service...becoming my favorite
This is one of my favorite locations even though there are dispensaries closer to my home in overlea. The people are always kind and considerate. It amuses.me thatvirs right across the street from a courthouse as well. The tee hee factor lol. This was .my first curbside pickup with then and they still were super! Thanks H.L.!!!!!
I am always impressed with the knowledge and transparency of the entire staff!
they are awsome to explain products wonderful environment!
they need to have the online ordering setup. they need to have all the descriptions of the item that you're trying to sell an update their menu more often. The employees are awesome I get a good vibe when I go but I also think you could also offer deals.
Good morning Stephy! I apologize if some of our menu items are missing descriptions. We hear your feed back and will do our best work on that. We do take online orders at HerbanLegendsTowson.com/Menu! We also always have weekly deals that will run Monday-Sunday and are listed here on Leafly as well in the description of our Weedmaps page. We also offer text messaging and e-mails about deals and events going on at Herban Legends if you'd like to sign up. Give us a call at 410-842-9333 if you'd like to discuss, we love to receive your feedback!
Need to do better job of updating your menu with stats and characteristics of products and what they do effect wise. Nobody is making a drive just guessing.