-Harvest Flower $35/8th & $65/Quarter -Select Flower Strains 20% off: -Yuck Mouth, Triangle Reunion OG, Tangie Burn OG, Cherry Blossom Kush, Bodega Bubbglegum, Trilogy, Tally Mon -Rythm Cartridges: 0.5g $50/each of 2 for $90 | 1g $90/each or 2 for $170 -Pax Pods $45/each -Cresco Dabs - $58/each -gLeaf Black Label Sauces $68/each -UKU RSO $39/1g
