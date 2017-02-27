Tob1013 on September 24, 2019

I came here all the way from, Lake Tahoe to get some G6, my FAVORITE!!! Super excited when I went in, the guys up front were absolutely amazing (only reason this isn't a one star review) my son and I get in the back. I tell the dude with the gauged ears and octopus tattoo on his hand (didn't get his name) "I'm super excited for some G6, came all the way from Lake Tahoe, it's my absolute favorite" Mr. Judgmental, rolls his eyes and barks at me, like I've ruined his day...."flower....vape... pre-roll" like a rude ass. I look at him in disbelief....he barks it again, like I'm some simpleton that can understand. Horrible experience. First off, Zen employees....I have epilepsy, and when faced with people like this, who come at me when I'm there to buy medicine, and turn a great experience into a horrible experience. It starts to make me panic and causes my petite mal seizures to act up, causing confusion and with that, I ended up paying this pocket full of sunshine incorrectly...making him more aggressive towards me. (I apologized to him and explained I was starting to seizure) I'm super happy I came all the way from, Tahoe and spend $80 with this sweet boys tip, to ruin my day!!! Thanks Zen!!! Thank you, boy with the octopus tattoo, I've decided from this day forward I will NOT be treated like this ever again by a bud tender! If I ever come across a pocket full of sunshine like him again. Imma get me a new budtender. How hard of a job do you have??? My son works for Newleaf in Tahoe, dude can't wait to get to work, never in a bad mood. You have THE best job in the WORLD!! Maybe you need to be a bathroom attendant??? You really need to see what's bothering you in your life. I've posted this to my Facebook and will let ALL my friends know. Thanks again!!!