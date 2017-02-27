aliensashimi
very friendly and nice atmosphere
4.7
10 reviews
Use only cash! I had a issue about 5 months, credit card machine didn’t work. But my credit card get charged. After that I keep asking to them return my money. This store did not return my money almost $ 600 for five months. I've called and visited the store several times, but I'm just telling me to come tomorrow last 5 months. I don’t know when can I get return my money. If you using credit or debit cards they can steal your money.
I came here all the way from, Lake Tahoe to get some G6, my FAVORITE!!! Super excited when I went in, the guys up front were absolutely amazing (only reason this isn't a one star review) my son and I get in the back. I tell the dude with the gauged ears and octopus tattoo on his hand (didn't get his name) "I'm super excited for some G6, came all the way from Lake Tahoe, it's my absolute favorite" Mr. Judgmental, rolls his eyes and barks at me, like I've ruined his day...."flower....vape... pre-roll" like a rude ass. I look at him in disbelief....he barks it again, like I'm some simpleton that can understand. Horrible experience. First off, Zen employees....I have epilepsy, and when faced with people like this, who come at me when I'm there to buy medicine, and turn a great experience into a horrible experience. It starts to make me panic and causes my petite mal seizures to act up, causing confusion and with that, I ended up paying this pocket full of sunshine incorrectly...making him more aggressive towards me. (I apologized to him and explained I was starting to seizure) I'm super happy I came all the way from, Tahoe and spend $80 with this sweet boys tip, to ruin my day!!! Thanks Zen!!! Thank you, boy with the octopus tattoo, I've decided from this day forward I will NOT be treated like this ever again by a bud tender! If I ever come across a pocket full of sunshine like him again. Imma get me a new budtender. How hard of a job do you have??? My son works for Newleaf in Tahoe, dude can't wait to get to work, never in a bad mood. You have THE best job in the WORLD!! Maybe you need to be a bathroom attendant??? You really need to see what's bothering you in your life. I've posted this to my Facebook and will let ALL my friends know. Thanks again!!!
Dispensary is just a nice as any other in Vegas my $60 disposable broke 3 days after buying it. They refused to replace it although it was mostly full.
Second time in and I love the staff. So helpful and friendly. Knowledgeable about everything! Will come back anytime I’m in town
We're so happy to have helped @lopulicella ! Thanks for taking the time out to leave us this awesome review. We'll see you next time.
Always the best buds on ove this place!!
Zen loves you too. Thanks for the review!
Always the best!
We aim to please! Thanks for the review @indy.christian
Worth the drive
Thanks for making the drive to see us @mrsrlv ! We hope you found everything you need. See you next time.
Zen leaf’s staff is super knowledgeable and helpful. The establishment is organized and clean. And of course you know that green is mean :)!!
Wow! Thank you for an awesome review! We're happy to have impressed you @Jayda28
This is my first time here this is an awesome store. Check in was quick and staff was super friendly and knowledgeable about the products.
Knowledge is power ! Thank you for taking the time to leave this great review. Don't forget to ask about our loyalty program for in store perks!