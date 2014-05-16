clarkperry on September 21, 2017

one of the best dispensaries in Hollywood I will give it my upmost respect the people in here are so chill and love is everywhere it's like a candy shop for potheads you enjoy every visit that you have great easy to find spot and located on a Main Street that has a pirate type of Sailor look on the outside and when you enter a side is like a luxury bar from marijuana you will and I promise enjoy the visit for marijuana amazing cannot get no better than that and then the most coolest part is there is beautiful women super chill mellow budtenders and respectful security guard everyone in here is like family and makes you feel comfortable if this is not a welcoming place then you never been to a good place like this I I do not lie about things that comes to marijuana we all need the truth about good weed trust me I am out here for the same mission so I will advise you to come and see This Magnificent easy to find very chill vibe outstanding spot I skate skateboard here from Inglewood Its a very chill homey type of vibe easy to move with and nice deals it's worth the travel or mission best edibles and concentrates come on with respect and you will get ten times that with love so come and see this candy shop for potheads a bad situation to where you just needed something to get out what they have what you need