dsira
Was a first time customer. My total was $81.73. I had $80 on me. They said I could use a debit card but had to weirdly charge me $85 and give back change. OK, no problem. Got home the next day, another $6.50 in fees I had to pay between a fee they didn't talk about and one from my bank. No explanation at all while at the register. I called up and the guy on the phone said there was a sign and "there's nothing we can do about." Well, you lost a customer and you got a bad review. So maybe next time you should find something to do about it. You could have offered me a discount, free joint, or ANYTHING. But no attempt was made. There are so many options in LA - why would I ever come back here? Well, I won't.