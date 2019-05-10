TylerWhirl on August 17, 2019

A cannabis oasis in a generally dispensary barren area of Michigan! Phenomenal staff, sophisticated atmosphere, and only the highest quality products. I will also mention this is the only dispensary I've been in in Michigan where the owner will come out and greet the customers. To me this is the cherry on top in terms of customer service (and he's an awesome dude to boot!). I would recommend this dispensary to those with discerning tastes, to cannoisseurs, and to anyone looking for some of the best medicine cannabis plants can offer.