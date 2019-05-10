Daviddk420
Checked them out for the first time today was a nice place but have to say im very disappointed with the flower i got. I got what was suposed to be there best highest thc flower at 18$ a gram have only smoked a joint and bowl and have found 4 seeds already not happy
Hello Daviddk420, thank you for taking the time to write a review. We truly apologize about the seeds in the flower you purchased. Would you please take a few moments to reach out a manager via phone or in person. We would greatly appreciate the opportunity to discuss your situation and come to a conclusion. Thank you for your time in advance!