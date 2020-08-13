Zero Gravity Extracts has a combined 30 + years cultivating Maine medical marijuana. We process our craft cannabis into the finest concentrates. Stellar cannabis concentrates starts with the finest inputs, our Maine grown craft cannabis. Maine was one of the first states to adopt medical marijuana and we at Zero Gravity have been honing our craft ever since. Our growers are essential in providing the end result, the best cannabis concentrates on the market. As we enter the era of recreational legalization, quality and customer satisfaction is our company’s ethos.