Deals
Thursday: $125 Ounces of Select Premium Strains
Valid 4/1/2019
All Products
Mac & Cheese
from BLOOM
22%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Stardawg
from BLOOM
22%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Granny Mac
from BLOOM
28%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Royal Highness X Koolato
from BLOOM
27%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
In-store only
Grape Ape
from BLOOM
24%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
In-store only
Kandy Kush on Fire
from BLOOM
24%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Goat
from BLOOM
25%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Panda
from BLOOM
21%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Pre-roll Strawbery Banana
from BLOOM
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
*NEW PATIENT DEAL: HALF OFF YOUR FIRST EIGHTH!
from BLOOM
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
from BLOOM
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolato
from BLOOM
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolato
Strain
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Emerald Jack
from BLOOM
21%
THC
12%
CBD
Emerald Jack
Strain
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
King Louis XIII GSC Forum Cut
from BLOOM
25%
THC
0.58%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck
from BLOOM
17%
THC
1.75%
CBD
Pineapple Trainwreck
Strain
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Kosher Alien OG
from Echo Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Three Headed Cobra
from Echo Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Chocolate Jade
from Echo Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Chocolate Propane
from Echo Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Dosi-nana
from Echo Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Blue Chocolope
from Echo Extracts
79.9%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Kool Leches
from Echo Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - King's Breath
from Echo Extracts
72.8%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Jack's Bells
from Echo Extracts
82%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Batter - Granny Jade
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Echo Crumble - Grandma's Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Crumble - Kosher Alien OG
from Unknown Brand
77.2%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Blackberry Goat
from Echo Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Crumble - Kosher Apricot
from Echo Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Apricot Pie
from Echo Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Dole Whip
from Echo Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
DabTabs - 3Pk Trial 150mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14½ g
In-store only
DabTabs
from Sublime Brands
76%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.5½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Echo Gemz
from Unknown Brand
90%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter 1G
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
RSO 1g - K.I.N.D. Concentrates 1:1 CBD: THC
from KIND
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Premium Blend
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
RSO 1g - K.I.N.D. Concentrates THC Hybrid
from KIND
50%
THC
50%
CBD
premium blend
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter - Emerald Jack
from Echo Extracts
76.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Emerald Jack
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Happy Hour 100mg Energy Drink
from Haze & Main
75%
THC
25%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate 1:1
from Haze & Main
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$27each
In-store only
123