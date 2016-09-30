256 Reviews of Curaleaf - Sedona
4.3
4.2
Quality
4.4
Service
4.3
Atmosphere
o........d
September 30, 2016
Let me start at saying I love Bloom Sedona, if it wasnt for them and there helpful staff I would be fighting PTSD, nightmares, and debilitating headaches! I am disabled, not allowed to drive and for the most part is my only dispensary I can get to! Now for the negative, for a few years I could always depend on them for high CBD strains...I make my own oils, butter, and tinctures.....But for far to long they arnt carrying any high CBD strains! Why? This is how I have gotten off 2 prescription meds....I dont care if they have to buy it and charge me more from another dispensary or grow it on there own! I need this to function daily and I hate asking (calling)there bud tenders week after week the same old warn out question!..." Did you get any high CBD strains this week? " Please Bloom help us out...You are who I rely on for keeping my pain and other problems in check! Please listen and follow through ASAP, because were going on months now!
r........i
February 15, 2015
Ever since I visited bloom in phoenix, it makes me sick to know that you are here in Sedona now. This is a corporate machine that cares nothing for the "medicine" they peddle. try a pre roll, they are trash trim. All your strains are hollow and taste the same. im sure this review will be flagged by you so it "disappears" . all I can hope is that my fellow Sedonians will see it before that happens.....
K........0
May 6, 2016
I do not get high on the old, dried, over cloned marijuana I purchased here. They had no vapes and handful of edibles so the visit felt useless. The budtender seemed preoccupied with a personal phone call and not interested in my needs...felt hurried and unwelcome. I will not be going back...too much good MMJ in Az to bother with this place✌ Be well! 🚀
L........a
January 2, 2021
This place has changed so much in the last couple of months. I am so disappointed in the flower I got. To begin with I called early in the day to see if they were getting $125 ounces as they usually do . I was told they would have them at 3pm. I arrived at 3 and was told they didn’t get them but they had $80 half’s. Quite a difference in price! I settled on Plum Wine. It has to be the worst I have bought since I got to Az three years ago. I am so disappointed and I drove from Prescott over an hour away. The owners really need to look at their store. Going down hill fast!
C........n
February 20, 2019
Lady at front desk was grumpy and unwelcoming. Dude in the back was weird. Chose my strain (which was on the menu and in sample jar) but they were out of it. Bought an 8th and preroll. Both not good. Eighth was dryed out like a lost sack you found from years ago. Preroll was flat and smooshed. Not impressed at all.....and this is the only choice in Sedona?? Stick to the shops you know and avoid this one. Also, lamest new patient deal I’ve come across & been to many dispensaries.
T........e
March 23, 2020
I think they need to update their menu
s........8
February 2, 2021
Bloom Phoenix is amazing, bloom Sedona is the worst dispensary I’ve ever been too. Not only are their prices significantly off on leafly, but they won’t honor the sales they have listed on leafly even for medical patients. If you want somewhat accurate pricing and product inventory go somewhere else
A........0
February 13, 2021
The set up outside is very confusing nobody seems to understand where they are supposed to wait to go in. They treat people who have medical cards like second class, they make a bunch of people who don't have cards the priority just because they order online. I do not recommend, you are better off at Harvest of Cottonwood. Much more organized and they make people who have cards the priority and all those people who order online have to wait like everyone else like it should be.
S........n
February 4, 2021
I feel bad for the bud tenders here at this location. Bloom doesn’t care about it’s patients or employees. The past two times I’ve gotten crumble or budder it tastes and smells foul like burnt rubber. Anyone else get stuck with extremely poor quality crumble and or budder? Two thumbs down for bloom dispensary.
a........y
January 7, 2017
Great atmosphere , but I have to admit the buds were not the best .. and also the new inhaler vapes they have are not worth the 80 bucks in my opinion but other than that very cool area and a very nice calm feel when inside . Great service and great people !
S........l
April 18, 2017
I have been using this facility since it opened. I have also visited many other facilities. This one has made an effort to incorporate more and more strains and keeps the price the same no matter what the strain. There are many helpful bud tenders and a guy named Oliver is one of the bud tenders who is friendly and ready to help in any way. If you've had a bad experience here, try it again, they are really stepping it up.
e........n
November 20, 2015
The custumer service was terrible. The lady helping me seemed like she didn't even want me there. She was rushing me to get my stuff and get out. She kept referring to everything as "what do you want next?" and for a drive from Prescott to visit this dispensary I wad deeply not impressed and will never go there again. The only dispensary by fast that I have NOT felt comfortable in.
s........1
April 9, 2017
herbs are way 2 dry. I will not be going back for anything except concentrates.
S........r
May 29, 2018
Location was cool. Worst flower I've seen in all Arizona. If you're looking for quality drive to flagstaff. Extremely dry and tastes like chemicals
t........z
January 22, 2016
Like the person before me said they totally need a new vendor for bud, very crispy indeed. And in depth knowledge of the bud is very limited. And paying three separate taxes sucks, it adds up!
s........r
November 3, 2020
Not sure what happened to the quality of the flower, but had to turn down an ounce that was all pea sized buds with a lot of shake. Eighths are for kids, and their flower is far from worth $3200 a lb.
T........e
March 23, 2021
Literally every time I come here the online order is fucked up, the wait in line is like an hour long. And I stopped getting bud here because it’s shitty quality. I just pop in for a cart when I HAVE to and honestly I regret it most the time. You guys should go take a lesson from the bloom in Phoenix they’re killing it compared to this location
W........5
April 6, 2021
Just pick up a 1/2 of Green Goblin. Its absolute crap! It was just stems and leaves and some seeds. What's going on with the quality of Bud around here? Harvest in cottonwood is a f*ck'in joke, and just wants to rip you off. I should not have to drive to PHX to get good quality Bud.
k........w
February 5, 2015
It's terrible that patients can't grow their own medicine bc of you. You only have 5 strains? It's like your enforcing people to only be allowed to use the medicine you want them to use. Cartel
M........9
October 26, 2020
Yea man , I’ll never go there now
A........r
February 9, 2016
flower was very dry. not much selection. and is pre packaged. im more for the "deli" style. as for the service the lady there hardly knew what she was saying it seemed and was kinda pushy and treated me differently then others (i assume my younger age.) as for the atmosphere it was pretty sketchy. wires hanging about. trying to be to "lowkey". need to open up more!
N........z
November 2, 2020
I started going here because harvest of cottonwood charges outrageous prices for bad meds. At first it was great but for the past few months quality has been down the toilet the meds are really really low grade it doesn’t reflect the thc content they say it has and it’s always dried out I just bought an ounce and it’s worse then shwag! It smells and tastes like hay and does nothing for me so it’s a waste of money as a disabled person money is tight I need quality meds. I do like the bud tender Kyle he’s great but it doesn’t make up for the lack of decent meds ☹️ Looks like I’ll be taking my business to flag also they have had the same meds for months same names same low quality it’s horrible considering it’s in Sedona
L........t
June 3, 2016
Lovely Energy of people who are here. I like the 10 grams~ I'm looking forward to them getting baked brother products back in! Namaste'
c........d
December 27, 2013
The staff is experienced and knowledgeable and compassionate. The suggested donations are reasonable and quality is excellent. I would highly recommend this dispensary to everyone. Welcome to Sedona