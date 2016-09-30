Let me start at saying I love Bloom Sedona, if it wasnt for them and there helpful staff I would be fighting PTSD, nightmares, and debilitating headaches! I am disabled, not allowed to drive and for the most part is my only dispensary I can get to! Now for the negative, for a few years I could always depend on them for high CBD strains...I make my own oils, butter, and tinctures.....But for far to long they arnt carrying any high CBD strains! Why? This is how I have gotten off 2 prescription meds....I dont care if they have to buy it and charge me more from another dispensary or grow it on there own! I need this to function daily and I hate asking (calling)there bud tenders week after week the same old warn out question!..." Did you get any high CBD strains this week? " Please Bloom help us out...You are who I rely on for keeping my pain and other problems in check! Please listen and follow through ASAP, because were going on months now!