New Patients: 50% Off 1st 1/8th OZ
Valid 8/1/2018
The first time is always special. New Patients receive half off their first 1/8th of flower!!
First time patients only. If you have been to other Bloom locations, you are still a new patient in Sedona.
All Products
*NEW PATIENT DEAL: HALF OFF YOUR FIRST EIGHTH!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
1 Oz. Emerald Jack
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
$991 oz
In-store only
Chocolato
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Emerald Jack
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
12%
CBD
Emerald Jack
Strain
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Glue 75%
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
1.75%
CBD
Pineapple Trainwreck
Strain
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$153 gr
In-store only
SHAKE SPECIAL *$25 - 6 GRAMS INDOOR GROWN PREMIUM SHAKE
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Lemons
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Lemon OG
Strain
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tres Leche
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$7.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
DabTabs - 3Pk Trial 150mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14½ g
In-store only
DabTabs
from Sublime Brands
76%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Echo Shatter 5 grams for $99
from Unknown Brand
90%
THC
0%
CBD
$995 g
In-store only
Echo Gemz
from Unknown Brand
90%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Echo Honey Crystals
from Echo Extracts
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Echo Sauce 1G
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Echo Shatter 1G
from Unknown Brand
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Echo Crumble 1G
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
RSO 1g - K.I.N.D. Concentrates 1:1 CBD: THC
from Unknown Brand
70%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
RSO 1g - K.I.N.D. Concentrates THC Hybrid
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
RSO by Sublime
from Sublime Brands
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
PURE Caramels 420mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Edipure Gummies 100mg
from EdiPure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
CBD Tincture - Vital V
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20100 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
Edipure Gummies 500mg
from EdiPure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Edipure Gummies 250mg
from EdiPure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24each
In-store only
H&M 1:1 Nutopia Gum 200mg
from Haze & Main
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24each
In-store only
H&M Nutopia Gum 200mg
from Haze & Main
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Haze & Main CHOCOLATE BARS 250mg Assorted Flavors
from Haze & Main
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27Cookies & Cream White Chocolate
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Haze & Main Chocolate Bars 500mg Dark or Milk Chocolate
from Haze & Main
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Haze and Main Sweedies
from Haze & Main
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30250mg THC
+1 more size
In-store only
Korova Assorted Baked Goods
from Korova (Do not use, use Korova)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22150 mg
+3 more sizes
In-store only
ONE CBD Bottled Water 28mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$6each
In-store only
PURE Caramels 100mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14Caramel
+3 more sizes
In-store only
PURE Caramels 240mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30Caramel
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sir Newton's Candy - Caramels 300mg
from Sir Newton’s Original
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$32Salted
+1 more size
In-store only
Sir Newton's Candy - GUMMIES 100mg - Various Flavors available
from Sir Newton’s Original
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Sir Newton's Candy - GUMMIES 300mg
from Sir Newton’s Original
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40Mixed Flavor
+1 more size
In-store only
Sir Newton's Candy - GUMMIES 50mg
from Sir Newton’s Original
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
123