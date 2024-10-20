This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your clinic.
Used this service to get my medical card renewed. The phone call lasted less than a minute and the doctor asked me to clarify what my qualifying condition was. I told him, the call ended, and he submitted the wrong qualifying condition to the registry. The website has not responded to repeated calls and emails attempting to get this fixed. Absolutely do not recommend.
Do not recommend. They will not return emails, phone calls, or social media requests. My rec was filled for 3/12 months and I was told to call back. Now I cannot reach anyone to help. 0/5 stars with this company.