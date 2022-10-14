Cannabis laws and regulations in Nunavut, Yukon, and Northwest Territories

(Elysse Feigenblatt/Leafly)

Cannabis is legal for adult use across Canada, but the details vary between provinces, municipalities, and cities. Here’s what you need to know about buying, possessing, and consuming cannabis in Nunavut, Yukon, and Northwest Territories.

Possessing and consuming cannabis in Nunavut, Yukon, and Northwest Territories

Cannabis is regulated in Yukon under the Cannabis Control and Regulation Act

Cannabis is regulated in the Northwest Territories under the Cannabis Legalization and Regulation Implementation Act

Cannabis is regulated in Nunavut under the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Statutes Amendment Act

You can possess up to 30 grams of dried flower in public. Provincial legislation does not cap the quantity of cannabis that you can possess in private.

Consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle is prohibited for drivers and passengers. Driving while impaired by cannabis can result in licence prohibitions, criminal charges, incarceration, and/or fines.

Cannabis can be transported in a vehicle, provided that it is secured in a sealed container and out of reach of the driver and passengers (e.g. in the trunk).

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is permitted in most areas where tobacco can be legally consumed, such as private residences and private property.

Landlords and condo boards may ban or restrict the smoking of cannabis in rental units. However, they cannot restrict or ban the use of cannabis if smoking tobacco is permitted in the building.

Where can you buy cannabis in Yukon?

Cannabis in Yukon may be legally purchased from government-run retailer Cannabis Yukon or from licensed independent cannabis stores. Delivery is available in some regions.

Where can you buy cannabis in the Northwest Territories?

Cannabis in the NWT may be legally purchased from private retailers approved by the government-run Northwest Territories Liquor and Cannabis Commission (NTLCC), from a sole NTLCC-approved online store, or by mail order via the regional liquor store.

Where can you buy cannabis in Nunavut?

Cannabis in the Nunavut may be legally purchased online from retailers licensed by the government-run Nunavut Liquor & Cannabis Commission (NULC). As of July 2022, the NULC currently lists only two approved agents.

What can you grow in Yukon, NWT, and Nunavut?

In line with federal regulations, you may grow up to four cannabis plants at home, provided that you are over the age of 19, that the growing material (seeds, etc) was legally purchased, and that the plants are grown on private property.

If you live in a condo or rent your home, your landlord or condo association limits or bans the cultivation of cannabis in a tenancy agreement. If the tenancy agreement does not explicitly ban cultivation, then residents may grow at home provided that doing so does not cause property damage or cause a disturbance to others residing on the property.