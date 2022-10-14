Cannabis laws and regulations in Quebec

(Elysse Feigenblatt/Leafly)

Cannabis is legal for adult use across Canada, but the details vary between provinces and municipalities. Here’s what you need to know about buying, possessing, and consuming cannabis in Quebec.

Possessing and consuming cannabis in Quebec

Cannabis is regulated in Quebec under the Cannabis Regulation Act .

At the onset of legalization, Quebec had some of the most permissive cannabis laws in the country; the legal age to purchase was 18 (on par with tobacco and alcohol), and cannabis could be smoked or vaped nearly anywhere cigarette smoking was permitted. But after a 2019 amendment to the Act, la belle province became the most strictly-regulated region in Canada.

You must be aged 21 or older to purchase or consume cannabis products in Quebec or to enter a cannabis store. Sharing or gifting cannabis to anyone under 21 is also prohibited.

As in the rest of Canada, you can possess up to 30 grams of dried flower (or the equivalent quantity in other products) in public places, and 150 grams in one household. Possession is banned on the grounds of schools, universities, and daycares, with the exception of student residences.

You may purchase up to 30 grams of dried flower (or equivalent) at one time.

Consumption by vaping or smoking is banned in all indoor and outdoor public places.

Consuming cannabis in a vehicle (including cars, bicycles, and motorcycles) is prohibited. Driving while impaired is also illegal, and driving under the influence of cannabis, alcohol, other drugs, or any combination therein can result in a 90-day licence suspension, among other penalties.

Landlords in Quebec may prohibit tenants from smoking or vaping cannabis in rental properties.

Beverages and edibles became available for legal purchase in 2020, but options are limited. At the time of publication, only one edible item was available for purchase at the SQDC.

Quebec retailers are prohibited from selling merchandise bearing words, depictions, or even references to cannabis – including books, t-shirts, and posters.

Where can you buy cannabis in Quebec?

Cannabis in Quebec can only be legally purchased through the government-run Société Québecoise du cannabis (SQDC). You can buy cannabis products in person at any SQDC storefront, or online through the SQDC website. Delivery depends on where you live; in densely-populated urban areas like the Greater Montreal Region, same-day delivery is available, whereas if you’re in a less central location you may have to wait a few days to get your order.

What can you grow in Quebec?

Currently, it is illegal to grow non-medical cannabis at home in Quebec, with DIYers facing fines of up to $750 per plant if caught. However, that could be subject to change; After years of ongoing litigation, the case is set to be heard by the Supreme Court, although the timeline remains unclear.