Cannabis laws and regulations in Saskatchewan

(Elysse Feigenblatt/Leafly)

Cannabis is legal for adult use across Canada, but the details vary between provinces, municipalities, and cities. Here’s what you need to know about buying, possessing, and consuming cannabis in Saskatchewan.

Cannabis rules and regulations in Saskatchewan

Possessing and consuming cannabis in Saskatchewan

Cannabis is regulated in Saskatchewan under the Cannabis Control (Saskatchewan) Act.

As with alcohol, you must be aged 19 or older to purchase or consume cannabis products in Saskatchewan or enter a cannabis store. Sharing or gifting cannabis to anyone under 19 is also prohibited.

You can possess up to 30 grams of dried flower in public. Provincial legislation does not specify a limit as to how much can be possessed in private.

Consuming cannabis in a vehicle is prohibited for drivers and passengers. Driving while impaired by cannabis can result in licence prohibitions, vehicle seizure, criminal charges, a requirement to complete an impaired driving educational program, incarceration, and/or fines.

Cannabis can be transported in a vehicle, provided that it is being transported from a place where it was legally purchased to a place where it will be legally consumed; or from one place where it is legal to consume to another. The provincial Cannabis Control Act does not specify where or how it should be stored in the vehicle.

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is prohibited in all public places, including (but not limited to): public parks and playgrounds; dog parks; school grounds; swimming pools, hiking trails; golf and tennis courts; sports fields; skate parks; public squares; areas surrounding civic building; streets and sidewalks; and splash pads.

Consuming cannabis by vaping or smoking is permitted in private residences and on private property.

Under the Residential Tenancies Act Amendment of 2018, landlords have the right to ban or restrict the smoking or vaping of cannabis rental units. Landlords may also ban or restrict the possession of cannabis in rental units. Condo boards may ban the smoking or vaping of cannabis in units.

Where can you buy cannabis in Saskatchewan?

Cannabis in Saskatchewan may be purchased from government-licensed independent retail stores, both in-person and online. Delivery is available from many licensed retailers.

What can you grow in Saskatchewan?

In line with federal regulations, you may grow up to four cannabis plants at home in Saskatchewan, provided that you are over the age of 19. If you live in a condo or rent your home, landlords and condo associations may ban or further regulate the cultivation of cannabis in complexes and rental units.