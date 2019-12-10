12 Days of Giveaways: Win over $500 in prizes from Muskoka Grown

Leafly Canada is kicking off the holiday season with a little help from our friends!

Starting December 8 and running for 12 consecutive days, we’re giving away more than $5,000 in prizes courtesy of some of our favourite cannabis brands and retailers across the country.

Day 3: Enter for a chance to win Muskoka Grown swag for you and your best bud (valued over $500).

Provided by Ontario’s own Muskoka Grown, this prize pack is brimming with pride for small-batch craft cannabis. And just like those magic moments around the campfire, this prize is best shared with a friend.

The cannabis brand based in Ontario cottage country has assembled this kit chock full of provisions, times two.

Cozy outerwear, stash bags, and more are all provided in pairs so you can keep one for yourself and also spread the wealth with a fellow cannabis-lover in your life.

What’s included:

2 Portage jackets

2 pairs of Muskoka Grown socks

2 Smell-proof hemson stash bags

2 Muskoka Grown hats

2 Muskoka Grown preroll tins

2 Muskoka Grown community bags

Those looking to purchase their own Muskoka Grown gear this season can also do so for a good cause. For every purchase made until December 31, the growers will be donating $5 to Cannabis Amnesty to help fight minor cannabis-related convictions and provide better advocacy for every pardon in Canada. Shop online or in-store.

Enter for your chance to win

No purchase necessary. Contest begins on December 8, 2019 and ends on December 19, 2019 at 11:59 pm EST. There are a total of 12 prizes available to be won. Skill-testing question required. Open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are age of majority in the province or territory of residence at time of entry. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Limit one entry per person per prize. Full rules and entry details available at: https://bit.ly/2PeDvah