Vancouver weed visitor’s guide 2024

When I first landed in Vancouver, British Columbia, as a college undergrad, one of my biggest questions, beyond how I would make friends in a new country, pick my major, and currency conversion rates, was where was I going to find weed?

Thankfully, Vancouver has been a big weed city for a long time, and British Columbia has a reputation not unlike Norcal’s Emerald Triangle—they don’t call it B.C. bud for nothing! Over 5 years into federal legalization of adult-use cannabis, Vancouver and (most of) Canada have built on the infrastructure of the medical/legacy days to offer consumers a wide variety of products and strains from both national, government-owned brands to family-run micro-growers serving their local communities.

Next time you’re in Vancity, you’ll know where the dank is. Let’s go!

What are Van’s weed rules?

If you aren’t quite old enough to patronize a dispensary in the States, rejoice! Adults 19+ can legally frequent adult-use cannabis dispensaries, and possess up to 30 grams (or the equivalent in edibles, vapes, etc) while out and about. At home, you can grow up to 4 plants and possess no more than 1,000 grams of cannabis and derived products.

Vancouver, like the Big Apple, allows public cannabis consumption …

Best of all, Vancouver, like the Big Apple, allows public cannabis consumption wherever tobacco smoking and vaping are allowed, with exceptions for parks (there are designated areas), playgrounds, public buildings, and near bus, train, and ferry stops. If your hotel allows it, you can also smoke in your room.

Where are Van’s legal weed stores?

Vancouver B.C. has many dope spots. An excerpt of the Leafly map. (Leafly)

Excellent question! Vancouver is a big city with upwards of 80 dispensaries within the greater metro area. In the city proper, most walk-in stores are concentrated downtown; you can take a ferry to North Vancouver for a few more options. Most stores offer delivery services, and you can order cannabis on UberEats the same way you would a breakfast burrito.

Because Canada’s cannabis legislation is federal, dispensaries have two tiers. There are BC Cannabis stores run by the government under the province’s British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch, and there are privately-owned stores. The BC Cannabis stores offer better prices and wider selections from brands based all over the country; privately-owned stores may have more store ambiance and local options from craft growers.

Shop highly rated dispensaries near you:

Delivery

A number of dispensaries across Vancouver offer pick up and delivery options to adults 19+. You can also order weed for delivery and pickup on UberEats from select dispensaries. Start a Vancouver delivery.

What’s the closest legal weed store to YVR airport?

If you’re fresh out of YVR, you can head to Dutch Love on 8602 Granville Street, or La Canapa up the street on 8002 Granville Street.

What is some good weed to buy in Van?

Shopping in a Canadian dispensary is a little different than the States—your weed can be from Ontario or Quebec or Newfoundland. I opted to stick to local BC cultivators with one Ontario exception. Here are six of the best buds I sampled.

I am high, what do I do now in Van?

For Van’s best weed attractions, go to:

Stanley Park

The downtown Art Gallery complex

The Amsterdam Cafe

Bloedel Conservatory (North Vancouver)

Vancouver Aquarium

Pacific National Exhibition, aka The PNE, Playland amusement park (May–August)

A ride on the Seabus ferry

A Skyride gondola ride to the top of Grouse Mountain (North Vancouver)

Skiing and snowboarding at Grouse Mountain (North Vancouver)

Spotlight: Amsterdam Cafe

While smoking in public is now allowed, not everyone wants to light up in a smoking section, and Vancouver winters can be brutal. As of writing, dispensaries cannot host consumption spaces. But one of the most iconic North American smoking lounges is still kicking in Downtown Vancouver: the Amsterdam Cafe.

This is a one-stop shop for a comfortable, discreet sesh–the main floor hosts a full-service cafe with food and beverages. A $10 membership fee gets guests access to the lower-level lounge during the day, and the main floor in the evening. Bongs and rolling kits are available for rental.

For Van’s best stoner munchie food, get:

Tim Horton’s, the (better) Dunkin Donuts of Canada.

White Spot

A&W, which is not only a root beer brand but an entire burger chain that rivals the American juggernauts McDonalds and Burger King.

Mello Donuts

La Belle Patate, for a wide variety of Canada’s best munchie food, poutine.

Cactus Club Cafe

Vancouver weed visitors frequently asked questions

What’s up with the weed lounges?

Unfortunately, dispensaries can’t yet get permitted for consumption lounges—yet. But the Amsterdam Cafe at 301 W Hastings Street, and Cannabis Culture next door both have discreet and stylish smoking spaces for locals and visitors.

What does federal legalization mean for me and my shopping experience?

It means lots of options, mostly. You aren’t beholden to just your province’s selection of flower, vapes, edibles, or concentrates. I recommend chatting with your budtender, and doing research ahead of time; sometimes out-of-province products are older, or your local store won’t have the full selection.

Can I bring weed into or out of Canada?

This is a BIG no no. Just because weed is legal at the federal level, it is illegal to cross the Canadian border with it or fly with it. So smoke it while you can, or leave it with a friend before you head home.