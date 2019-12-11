12 Days of Giveaways: Win a $500 prize pack from Canaca

Leafly Canada is kicking off the holiday season with a little help from our friends!

Starting December 8 and running for 12 consecutive days, we’re giving away more than $5,000 in prizes courtesy of some of our favourite cannabis brands and retailers across the country.

Day 4: Enter for a chance to win a sweet denim jacket, ritual box, and more in this Canaca prize pack (valued over $500).

Get kitted out with this prize pack comprised of Canaca merch and a ritual box. The sophisticated storage solution comes complete with all the bells and whistles, while apparel from the Canadian cultivator will keep you looking cool and feeling cozy.

Special thanks to Canaca for supplying this prize pack.

What’s included:

Ritual box

Denim jacket

Flannel long-sleeve

Fanny pack

T-shirt

Enter to for your chance to win

No purchase necessary. Contest begins on December 8, 2019 and ends on December 19, 2019 at 11:59 pm EST. There are a total of 12 prizes available to be won. Skill-testing question required. Open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are age of majority in the province or territory of residence at time of entry. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Limit one entry per person per prize. Full rules and entry details available at: https://bit.ly/2PeDvah