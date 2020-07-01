 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Cannabis 101

Leafly’s guide to 710 OIL Day

July 1, 2020
Image Test

Welcome to OIL Day 2020. “Celebrating” this year looks and feels a lot different, but cannabis oils and concentrates are always magical and 2020 is a great year to fully embrace them. Curious what we’re talking about?

Concentrates, also called oils or extracts, is an umbrella term for a beloved form of cannabis that offers an experience you can’t get from flower alone. A concentrate, oil, or extract is any product made when cannabis flower is processed down into cannabis oil, removing all parts of the plant except essential oils and cannabinoids.

July 10th aka OIL Day has been around for a number of years and is associated with cannabis concentrates simply because when you flip the date 7/10 upside down, it spells oil.

Read on. Shop on. Dab on.

Wondering what OIL Day even is? Read up!

Oil Day is about more than just marijuana dabs

Calling all nectar collectors and dab newbs! We’ve got the ultimate round-up of 710 OIL Day content for all your burning questions.

The basics:

Products:

Tools:

Learn about different types of cannabis concentrates, from oil to wax to bubble hash and more

In the mood for extract glamour shots? Catch us on Insta as we celebrate OIL Day with drippy, goopy, honey gold close-ups of all our favorite oils and concentrates (and yours, too!).
