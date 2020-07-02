America’s most affordable THC wax, oil, and hash of 2020

Lean economic times are upon us, but thankfully cannabis extracts are cleaner, legal, and more affordable than ever before.

Independence Day and the 710 Oil Day holiday are here and millions of North American hash fans are scooping up some sweet, sweet bargains on vape cartridges, budders, rosins, and other dabbables.

Thousands of state-legal cannabis retailers from California, Florida, Oregon, Colorado, and Michigan offer steals, like buy two vape carts, get one for a $1. There are great concentrates for every tax bracket.

Here are the country’s leading economical extracts for celebrating, medicating, meditating—you name it, this heated summer.

Find deals in:

Half-price hash in California

Legal since 2018, California is the red hot cherry at the center of the bowl of bargain hash in the US—with about 600 stores and delivery services selling the world’s purest extracts, third-party lab-tested for residual solvents, pesticides, and mold. More stores and brands launch all the time.

Cali vape pen cartridges

For penny-pinchers, seek out brand Flav, which offers products like the one-gram cartridge of Jack Herer oil (aka distillate), for just $13 in Los Angeles’ Green Cross of Torrance.

Similarly, oil carts from national brand Select start at $20 a gram for Mendo Breath Elite at Club78 in Reseda. Twenty bucks a gram is pretty much the national price floor for legal cannabis extracts.

Count on major cart brand Stiizy to run tons of cart deals, like Blue Dream one-gram carts for $20, or Birthday Cake distillate (“disty”) for $27 at their own store in Los Angeles. Stiizy’s Biscotti 0.5g disty cart is $20; Gelato is $25.

Moving up a notch, the highly regarded Pruf Cultivar brand has a classic Blue Dream 0.5g cart for $30; Moxie also has $30 0.5g Sour Apple Haze Dart pod, or a Member Berry 0.5g cart for $25.

Here’s a staple: AbsoluteXtracts’ Blue Dream 0.5g carts run $32. And for CBD lovers, ask for Care by Design—a 0.5g cart of 1:1 CBD starts at $29.21 at From the Earth in Pt. Hueneme.

When you’re ready to splurge, the Cali cart market tops out at:

Cali dabs, sauce, wax, and diamonds

But let’s get real—California value belongs to the brand Raw Garden, whose $35 grams of live resin and carts are where savings meet quality Get the Raspberry Punch or Dosi Punch live sauce grams for $35 from The Pottery in Los Angeles.

There’s so much more in California. Love bubble hash? Seek out Biscotti Resina and stuff like their Banana OG 1g for $30, or their Headband Super Glue Chem sold at Sherbinskis. Statewide brand Cali Hash really holds down the bubble sector with $28 grams; spotted at Coast Coast Collective. And don’t miss Talking Trees kief for $20 a gram statewide.

Splurging a bit?

Value vapes of Florida

Florida’s medical cannabis program is nascent and its potential massive. Less than a dozen vertically integrated brands grow, extract, and sell concentrates to medical cannabis patients in Florida in 2020. That’s light-years better than even a few years ago in the state. Deals aren’t great, but it’s all relative.

Floridians’ medical marijuana extract entry point is a $30 Surterra Wellness 1:4 Zen Disposable Pen with 0.3g of oil, sold by Surterra Boynton Beach. See also their $40 Twisted Kush 0.3g cart or 1:1 Otto-Heal.

Curaleaf has a large lineup of oil carts like a 0.5g Blueberry OG disposable for $42 and a Gelato cart for $45, found at Curaleaf stores.

Next up, MUV Products competes with $60 G-Pen Gio pods of Jack Herer and other strains. They also offer a CBD-rich Canna-Tsu 0.5g cart for $50.

The cheapest full-gram cart might be rythm’s $100 Balance cartridge, featuring the strain LSD, sold at RISE Hollandale Beach.

For splurges:

Mary’s Medicinals has a wide range of awesome pods, like 0.5g 3:1 CBD PAX Pod for $75

Trulieve Blue River rosin cart is a deal at $60 for 0.4 grams. TruLieve excels in all extracts: TruWax, TruShatter, TruClear, and TruRosin

Bargain dabs of Oregon

Oregon enjoys a mature, extremely competitive legal cannabis market that has driven prices through the floor, benefiting bargain shoppers. You can easily page through dabs in Oregon on Leafly.

Carts start at a crazy-low $10 a gram for the Sauce Boss Acapulco Gold disty cart—buy it at The Link in Portland.

In second place, Buddies Brand has $20 grams of Blue Lemon Thai live resin; or $24 disty one-gram carts of Love Bucket at Green Front in Portland.

For CBD fans, look out for Willie’s Reserve‘s $20 gram carts of Harlequin, spotted at Reefer Madness in Salem.

Brand UKU also offers $20 gram carts of Tahoe OG at Curaleaf Portland.

Other brands with $10 half-gram or $20 gram carts: Phat Panda; Top Shelf; Bobsled Extracts, and Double Delicious.

Splurging around Stumptown?

Oregon dabs, rosin, shatter

Now that you’ve bargain hunted, ball out with:

Affordable oils of Michigan

Just a year into adult-use sales, Michigan’s robust medical cannabis manufacturers are making the switch over to recreational sales. They’re running some of the best, most exotic strains through modern extraction processes. You’ll see all the flavors and textures of California, just at a higher price point.

Michigan vape carts

In Flint, 3Fifteen sells medical patients Mary’s Medicinals half-gram disty carts for $20.

Look for the brand Flav in Michigan, with $35 gram carts of disty Fire OG.

Also scan for highly regarded PRUF Cultivar—they bring $35 gram carts of Blue Dream to Michiganders.

Forty dollars is really the price point, though: Stiizy has $40 gram carts of OG Kush. And Willie’s Reserve even brings out a Wedding Cake gram cart for $40.

At Holistic Health of Wayne, one-gram Chem Dog carts start at $40 from High Life Farms.

Select oil Blue Dream carts start at $40 a gram, and dabbable Tropicana Cookies oil runs $40 a gram at Green Door Alternative in Detroit.

There’s also $45 grams of PMO premium dab dart from Great Lakes Natural Remedies. And Cannalicious’ 1:1 RSO grams start at $45 as well.

At the top, Mary’s Medicinals is a trusted national brand with Gelato Pax pods at $45 a half-gram, or Blue Dream PAX pods for $40 a half-gram. Airo Vapor carts of GSC run $35.84 per half-gram.

Michigan dabs

Going big?

Economical extracts of Colorado

Colorado has arguably the most mature cannabis economy the world, with pure, potent, tasty hash for every class of head.

Colorado carts

Craft Concentrates Lemon G disty carts run just $10 per 0.5g at the store Kaya in Colfax.

Evolab’s Chroma carts start at $17 for 0.5g at Starbuds.

Wana Brands has the approachable disposable Hybrid Berry .3g for $24.98 from The Republic.

The Clear comes in with Lime Sorbet carts at $25 per 0.5g., buy at Quality Choice.

Going big for your birthday? The cart market tops out with The Clear’s Lobster Butter Elite carts at $60 a gram; buy them at Sunrise Solutions in Bailey, CO.

Colorado shatter, badder, diamonds, sauce

See also, extracts from Eureka vapor, and Nature’s Heritage.

Affordable hash in other states

In Nevada

NuLeaf Lake Tahoe has half-gram sauce carts for $19 and .3 gram disposable pens for 3 for $40.

Look for Melting Point Extracts deals statewide like Lava OG wax 0.5g for $21.22, or Vegas Alternative Medical Association carts and wax.

In Illinois

Look for Nature’s Grace and Wellness Joos carts

Verano has a splurge $65 0.5g reserve cart, and a Pineapple Diesel disposable .3 g for $120

Cresco liquid live resin goes for $60 for a half-gram; their High Supply indica oil pen is $30 for 0.25g, and Pineapple Express cart is $60

In Arizona

Check out:

And that’s it! The dab world is so vast and so dynamic, there’s no way we’ve captured all the savings out there for hash lovers. Click on over to the Leafly concentrates marketplace and seek out the fuego near you.

What extract brands offer the best value near you? Comment below!