Cannabis 101

What are the best ways to get rid of cannabis smell?

March 17, 2020
marijuana smell, cannabis odor
(contentdealer/AdobeStock
Cannabis, as we’re well aware, is a flower. One of the primary functions of flowers is to create terpenes, odoriferous chemicals designed by nature to attract pollinators and ward off predators. These pungent compounds can be one of the best and worst parts of enjoying cannabis. The rich smell of fresh, sticky weed can be as intoxicating as the perfume of a long-lost lover.

Unfortunately, weed smell can also be a dead giveaway that alerts others to your preferably private ritual. And while cannabis may be consumed for medicinal and adult-use purposes throughout the country, federal prohibition continues to govern public perception, which can still trend negative. If you want to be mindful of your neighbors or simply want your cannabis habits to stay under the radar, respect and privacy can be preserved with a few handy tricks to mask the smell of cannabis on your person or inside your home.

The classic approach: Sai baba, satya, nag champa, agarbatti incense

(FatCamera/iStock)

Nag Champa is an incense commonly burnt in ashrams. The scent is neither masculine or feminine and usually contains a mixture of the following ingredients:

  • Champa flower
  • Benzoin resinoid (Styrax tonkinensis)
  • Henna (Lawsonia inermis)
  • Geranium (Pelargonium graveolens)
  • Indian sandalwood (Santalum album)
  • Vanilla
  • Honey

The classic aroma was transplanted in the west at the end of the hippie trail and has remained a welcome scent for practitioners of yoga, meditation, and cannabis consumption. This is more than a great way to get rid the smell of weed; the incense smoke can also pull double duty to visually mask the cannabis smoke if it’s still lingering.

The hippie approach: Patchouli oil

This aromatic oil is a hippie hallmark and doubles as a great way to mask weed smell. Made from the small pink and white flowers of the patchouli plant, this oil is known for its pleasant, lasting scent and supposed antidepressant and aphrodisiac qualities. Certainly makes sense to me: enjoy a doobie, dab some patchouli behind the ears, smell nice, and make love, not war.

The homemaker approach: Febreeze

A household staple for many Americans living with gassy pets and gassier spouses or roommates, Febreeze is a trigger-action odor eliminator. This is not the end-all, be-all of cannabis smell reduction, but for a fresh scent in a pinch, it’s a solid option.

The toilet bowl approach: Matches with the bathroom fan on

One of the sneakier moves to avoid weed smell on the list, the toilet bowl is an act of desperation at its core. You can’t go outside but you can’t consume inside; it’s a risky move no matter how you slice it. But if you must, bring along stick matches (preferably) and flip the switch on the fan. The combusting sulfur and wood smoke of the stick matches should cover a hit or two and the fan should take care of the rest.

The smoke eliminator approach: Ozium

Ozium is a classic smoke eliminator that every cannabis enthusiast can use. It’s an air freshener with a vanilla and lemon-type scent that literally grabs smoke out of the air and punches it into another realm. While it won’t completely mask the scent, it’s a great base for all of the scents you’re about to throw into the atmosphere.

The air freshener approach: Black Ice Little Trees Car Freshener

Black Ice is one of the most overwhelming scents known to man (and woman). Like, if someone would’ve had Black Ice on their person in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, they’d have had absolutely no chance of getting close enough to catch Blue—because you can seriously smell it from like, eight miles away.

Grab a pack and place them strategically around the area you need to render nug-smells, and with the help of all your aforementioned other scents, it’s guaranteed to be the knockout punch for any remaining cannabis odors.

The last resort: Burnt popcorn

The smell of burning popcorn could make a house fire just smell like another movie night gone wrong. In my experience, few smells mask other odors better and linger in the air longer than an accidentally burnt bag of microwavable popcorn.

But beware! Respect the very delicate balance between burnt for effect and just burning the hell out of it. While the room may no longer smell of cannabis, the fire alarm is literally the loudest signal of domestic failure known to man, and that’s not the perception cannabis needs, either.

Preventing weed smell before and during smoking

Smoking in the shower

marijuana smell, cannabis odor

(ByoungJoo/iStock)

Another bathroom consumption method is to smoke your cannabis while the shower is running. Turn the shower to maximum hotness; creating steam is the primary goal here because the smoke smell will dissipate along with the steam being sucked into your bathroom fan. This is traditionally called a “Hawaiian Hotbox.” For some added cannabis odor-masking, place a towel at the bottom of the door or even use a small spritz of your smell-good shower toiletries to replace the smell.

Airtight containers are not hard to come by

A good Tupperware, mason jar, or, if you’re in a pinch, a Ziploc bag inside another Ziploc bag, can really go the distance. There are also other vacuum-sealed containers on the market, like OXO food storage containers, that will work extremely well for storing your pungent cannabis. If you can, get a UV protective airtight container and keep all cannabis plant matter out of both direct and indirect sunlight to preserve its quality over time.

Paper towel or toilet paper roll + rubber band + dryer sheet

It’s that simple—get a toilet paper or paper towel roll, place a fabric softener sheet at the end, and strap it to the roll with a rubber band. The idea is to fill the volume of the roll, so exhale slowly as not to shoot the smoke directly out the other end. Know that cannabis smoke will escape either way, but if done correctly, much of the odor will be diffused.

Buy a smoke filter

Manufactured smoke filters are starting to hit the market. You can try Sploofy—this portable carbon filter is an excellent choice for travelers and cannabis consumers that need to conceal their presence. The Sploofy’s replaceable filter system and nearly magical ability to swallow up enormous clouds of smoke make for potent camouflage on the go or in the home.

Alternatively, you can try making your own “Sploof.”

Use a vape pen

A vape pen might not completely eliminate the smell of weed, but smoking with a vaporizer will significantly diminish any odors associated with smoking. A decent vape pen is a slightly more substantial investment than an air freshener or popcorn, but it is a more permanent solution to the challenge of minimizing the smell of weed wherever you happen to smoke.

  • There are plenty of vape pens and vaporizer products available online with options available at multiple price points appropriate for a variety of budgets.
  • Vape pens allow you to smoke wherever you want without having to fill the room with air fresheners, turn on all the fans in your house, or burn a perfectly good bag of microwave popcorn that, frankly, never did anything to deserve it.
  • Vape pens aren’t exactly as simple as smoking a joint. Learning to use a vape pen properly means making note of things like your preferred temperature setting and ensuring the battery stays charged and ready for use. Cannabis oil cartridges for vape pens also tend to be more expensive than flower.

How to get rid of weed smell in your hair and on your body

If you don’t want your house or apartment to smell like weed, odds are that you don’t want your breath, hair, or body to smell like cannabis either. Fortunately, there are plenty of products available at just about every grocery store to help mask the smell. When it comes to breath, your best options are a pungent chewing gum, possibly something mint-flavored. Alternatively, you can freshen up that breath by brushing your teeth or gargling some mouthwash. Perfume, cologne, and body spray are excellent options, but it’s important to remember that when it comes to both options, a little goes a long way.

This article was initially published on March 14, 2017. It was most recently updated on March 17, 2020.

What are your go-to weed smell camo techniques? We’ll try out the best suggestions and highlight them in a follow-up!

Jeremiah Wilhelm

Jeremiah Wilhelm is a former strain researcher at Leafly.

  • willowplushie

    what about the smell of cooked bacon?? i also like to burn a sage wand

  • CherryOxblood

    Burn a little sweet grass.

  • B C Walker

    I’m a naturalist – use a quart of water and a cup of white vinegar – bring it to a boil and let it simmer on medium for about 15 minutes. All odors gone.

    • Abby Messamer

      What about carpets? I moved into a place that still smells of weed. How can I remove the smell?

      • Jacques

        Buy or rent a negative ion generator and run it on high for a few hours. Do not have people or pets in the space when you do, as there are health risks to ozone. Turn it off, and wait another hour for the Ozone to dissipate. No smell, and the Ozone leaves to residue.

  • Matt Kennedy

    There is a air freshener-type product that they make called Ozium and it works wonders. They sell it at a lot of places so it is not usually hard to find. It was actually originally developed to combat airborne bacteria and germs in hospitals and health care facilities. A little goes a long way with it and they sell it in little travel sizes as well. Excellent product. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/fda96af6695adb41a44a5f4f316cf4078d1c685d2a331285769f8784e3fc320f.jpg

    • FloydienSlipped

      OZIUM ROCKS! All I use NEVER FAILS!

  • Philip James Cenedella

    Ozium.

  • Holt Webb

    How could you overlook Ona Gel?
    It’s what growers use outside their grow rooms and was developed for use in sewage treatment plants.

  • lovingc

    I use a trick that came to me after a myth busters show. They were showing how a Ziploc bag inflated with air or with water in it, would not leek if you poked a pencil through it. Not wanting a lot of aroma in the house I made up a filter with 10 sheets of paper towels and a ziploc bag and a straw. I perforated the straw and wound the paper towels around the straw and poked a hole in the side of the bag to admit the straw and trimmed the towels to fit the bag. It does the job well. Just change the towels out when they get dark and wet. Little to no odor.Enjoy, it also gives the chance to re-breathe and get the most out of your herbs.

    • David Blazith

      MADMAN!!!

  • BSTV

    Jesus. The sploofy demo is probably THE worst video I’ve ever seen.

  • Sitkajo

    Brushing ones teeth is also helpful. But my main strategy is to smoke small amounts of potent weed. If you smoke less potent weed, you need more, thus more smoke. But the most potent brands (ie THC >20%), you only need one or two tokes to get high. Less smoke means less smell. Next strategy is to smoke outside. If you are walking as you smoke, it gets more dispersed. I prefer parks/trails for this strategy. “Honey I am going to walk the dog now…then I will do that yard work we talked about.”

  • Martha Bartha

    I’m forced to smoke outside!

  • Max

    Cook bacon!

  • Nuff Krisis

    I usually Roast some green coffee beans before I hit a joint. Dark roast to fill the crib with the coffee aroma. The aroma of roasted coffee will last a few days! Just make sure the smoke detectors are disabled.

  • Sharon Shelby

    Scented Candle

    • Duchess C

      boil some water with some carpet fresh and those laundry beads,Downy Unstoppable’ s. Have your house smelling downy fresh for about 12 hours.

  • MJ Nizzle

    I have always used medicine bottles to store small amounts. They are air tight and almost everyone can find one. Clean it so that the residue from whatever was in the bottle doesn’t coat your bud. It’s great to take a small amount when traveling and a joint or blunt stores just as easily. I suggest cutting your blunt in half.

  • Periwinkle Starseed

    orange essential oil in a diffuser or spray bottle

    • cabrennan

      Essential oils actually do change the air molecules, and in a way that’s very pleasant(see “The Complete Book of Essential Oils & Aroma Therapy”). They also disperse pretty quickly. There are some essential oil hand sanitizers in small spray bottles and hydrosol(sp?)–water mixed with essential oil–that are very nice, and come in many varieties. These are some of my favorites, along with fresh air.

  • TopBoy

    For Canadians looking for Ozium, it can be purchased online at https://www.topboy.co/.

  • George Arnold

    PLEASE … DON’T JUST GO OUTSIDE! I am probably out there enjoying the ‘fresh outdoors’! the last thing I want is the stink of your stupidity. Stay inside and smoke your brains out even more. and look at the cost savings here … you get to enjoy more of your bloody stinky habit.
    I drink a few beers but I don’t come and beer-fart in your face. Keep your stink to yourself.

    • Nextum

      Go back to supporting Trump and doing your sister/wife missionary.

      • Dan F

        Trump is pro medical use. Lots of medical use patients voted for Trump. By you politicizing this topic you gave the guy power over you. You also made it sexual adding injury to the already gaping self inflicted wound.

    • FloydienSlipped
      • Dan F

        I once thought like you George. Some people are helped by the plant. I can go into details about my battle with crohns disease if you like.

        • Bruce Kelly

          Or he can happily piss off.

    • Cooolbeanz

      Marijuana > beer > beer bellies > old nasty men

  • Mike Fundinn Morris

    I just smoke outside in my garden, personally I don’t feel the need to hide it if anyone says anything I do have my medical card so there’s not much they can do.

  • Ima Straight

    OH PLEASE, not the patchouli. UGH! Most of the crap sold is artificial, smells like skunk poop, and is anything but appealing!
    It lingers worse than a rude comment, you will smell like a shelter loser long after you think it’s gone.
    It’s a great indicator of a walking gullible clueless fool. Suckers that buy “patchouly” will buy any damn thing.

    • hdkrazee

      SOME people like the scent of Patchouli. Don’t hate!

    • Natalie

      I agree. My husband was from Mexico and I swear some Latino men bathe in it thinking they smell good. Thankfully he preferred Lagerfeld. lol.

  • Ty Mikota Swanson

    Does anyone deer hunt and have y’all ever used scentkiller before walking In the woods I use to spray that shit in my car and try to kill the smell then cover it up with the black ice spray I’d always have 3 or 4 trees hanging off the mirror so id spray them with black ice but hell now that concentrated blunt spray is the best way to go not much for 5 bucks but one spray your good

  • John Berg

    I specialize in this. http://www.cleairsolution.com

  • Douglas_Einer

    For the “Shower Solution” after the “steam” has been loaded with the odor/s, then turn the shower back to ‘Cold’ and watch the “steam” condense back into the shower-water-! It’s trippy to watch and there’s less odor left for the fan to remove. IMO

  • DT Benny

    I manufacture and sell a 100% guaranteed odor control device for pot smoke and pot odor. This inexpensive device last for hundreds of uses and totally eliminates all smell. Go to http://www.smokebag.ca for more info. Enjoy!

  • Douglas_Einer

    Vaporizing Concentrates works well for Me, there’s No ‘Smoke’ and much less Odor/s in the long run. IMO

    What small amount of odor there is, seems to dissipate fairly rapidly. IMO

    If You use a Sploof, or a Smoke-Buddy on the exhale, then there’s practically No Way to smell anything. IMO and IME

  • Denis

    Hey there, i’ve been using homemade sploofies for a long time and they work very well… activated carbon is the only material that absorbs odors. Then 2 months ago i gave the 420 Purifier a try, and i have to say it works even better than a sploofy, and its much easier to use…
    http://www.420purifier.com

  • Vonn Horne

    I have tried a new nano based product called Purge420 and a microbial product called BioPurge420 from PurgeProducts. Tehy bothe worked well. The BioPurge420 was very strong, so use sparingly. Cheers

  • les

    Nothing workd better than Ona Gel!

  • matthew hutson

    OZIUM. Air freshener. its a little more than its competitors but it still works the best to cover it up. I hot box my car at work….. Rain down Some Ozium from the sky, walk through and then get back to work. I even have non smokers smell test me and they cant even smell the Ozium. Get Some

  • Juliet Allarie

    This is disgusting. What do people do about the smell in their homes that come from neighbours smoking pot?