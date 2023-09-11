It’s that time of year: the weed plants are flowering but the first storms of fall threaten to damage your garden.

Southern California had the Tropical Storm Hilary coincide with an earthquake. Multiple inches of rain fell in the course of day. Winds howled. On the East Coast, hurricane season is warming up, throwing wind and water at East Coast gardens.

We jumped on the phone with master of cannabis horticulture, Ed Rosenthal, for some first aid plant tips. He said a lot of plant first aid is analogous to human first aid. You have to treat and disinfect wound sites, and bind and support broken branches. Tips we cover:

Shake your plants out to get water off the flowering buds

Give your plants an air dry—especially the buds

Wrap stem breaks and support the injured plant—like a limb on a crutch

Re-cover exposed roots to keep them wet and covered from the air

Cut away any majorly injured parts, and disinfect the cut site with an alcohol pad

Spray potassium bicarbonate to deter mold and mildew

Reapply bacillus thuringiensis to deter pests

Listen along for details on the actions you can take to save your crop. Good luck to all the growers—may you have a happy, terpy, bountiful harvest.