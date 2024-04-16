Growing

Leafly cannabis grower’s guide to 2024

Published on April 16, 2024
Cherry Cheesecake Sonoma Hills Farm. 2022. (David Downs/Leafly)
Cherry Cheesecake Sonoma Hills Farm. 2022. (David Downs/Leafly)

Spring has sprung and with it fresh veggies in the garden. High season has also kicked in for cannabis gardeners: clone and seed sellers are doing brisk business as growers big and small ramp up for the 2024 full-sun outdoor run.

You can grow a pound of AAA-grade buds off a single outdoor plant if you get started today. Here’s how from Leafly’s weed grower’s guide to 2024.

Jump to a section

Where to start

Start with Leafly’s first-ever Weed Gardener’s Almanac for 2024. Learn the right thing to do at the right time to stay synced with the seasons and maximize your investment in seeds, soil, water and time.

The official Leafly Weed Gardener's Almanac 2024 image
The official Leafly Weed Gardener’s Almanac 2024
March 25, 2024

You can also start with Leafly’s Learn/Growing section—our evergreen guide to the basics of weed gardening.

Leafly’s guide to growing marijuana image
Leafly’s guide to growing marijuana
Leafly Staff
What to grow

Man, do we have some options for you! Our affiliate link partners want you to start with “The best cannabis seed companies”. Featuring groups like:

ILGM.com

Seed Supreme

DNA Genetics

Royal Queen Seeds

Homegrown Cannabis Co

Cookies Seed Bank

Premium Cultivars

The best cannabis seed companies image
The best cannabis seed companies

Beyond that, we published our biggest, independently reported, 100% organic, 100% AI-free guide to the best seeds and clones to grow in 2024. Part 1 has the hot-hot new-new from the top dogs. Part 2 digs into strains related to Sour Diesel and Chemdog and such. Part 3 focuses on strains perfect for making extracts (aka hash) both old-school and new.

World's best seeds and clones to grow in 2024 image
World’s best seeds and clones to grow in 2024
Pop seeds 2024, part II: The Sours strike back image
Pop seeds 2024, part II: The Sours strike back
Pop Seeds 2024 Finale: Best hash seeds and clones image
Pop Seeds 2024 Finale: Best hash seeds and clones

Modern cannabis too strong for you? No sweat, we have some excellent picks for strains with a balanced amount of THC (which causes euphoria) and CBD (which can moderate THC’s effects).

How to grow it

So you figured our where to start and what you want to grow—now you need to know how to grow it!

For that we got a fresh story on the ‘living soil’ wave sweeping cultivation. What is living soil? Read about it and start that compost pile today!

What is ‘living soil’ weed and why does it rule? image
What is ‘living soil’ weed and why does it rule?

For even more, check out: How to make organic soil

There’s even more to vegetation and flowering.

How to top and prune marijuana plants image
How to top and prune marijuana plants

Get pest management tips from Kannabia Seed Company.

How to keep your grow pest-free with Kannabia Seed Company image
How to keep your grow pest-free with Kannabia Seed Company

Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 is Permanent Marker—Here’s how to grow that strain and catch that wave.

How to grow the Permanent Marker strain image
How to grow the Permanent Marker strain
How to harvest it

Growing is only half the battle. So much good pot is destroyed in the drying and curing phase where you got to keep temps low, humidity balanced, and avoid mold.

Here’s some fresh drying tips for an experienced master.

Expert interview: The science of saving those terps at harvest image
Expert interview: The science of saving those terps at harvest

Then check out our evergreen guides to drying and curing:

The ultimate guide to drying and curing cannabis for the best results image
The ultimate guide to drying and curing cannabis for the best results

Troubleshooting your garden

If you want to make God laugh, tell Her your plans. When things go off the rail, practice a positive, solution-oriented mindset and enjoy the chance to learn something new from our troubleshooting guides.

Marijuana plant nutrient deficiencies image
Marijuana plant nutrient deficiencies
Troubleshooting common cannabis plant problems image
Troubleshooting common cannabis plant problems
Got storm damage? Here's 7 cannabis garden first aid tips image
Got storm damage? Here’s 7 cannabis garden first aid tips

Grow together—Join in the community

The best part about growing weed is the friends you make along the way. You’ll be stronger and happier when you grow in community with your fellow gardeners and cannabis culture. Plug into your new network by attending these amazing cannabis events, all across the country.

Ultimate weed contest calendar of 2024 image
Ultimate weed contest calendar of 2024

Are you excited about growing a pound yet? You should be. The golden era of ganja shines even brighter when every garden has a seven-leafed tree poking out of it. Remember: She who is not busy growing is busy buying!

David Downs
David Downs
Leafly Senior Editor David Downs is the former Cannabis Editor of the San Francisco Chronicle. He's appeared on The Today Show, and written for Scientific American, The New York Times, WIRED, Rolling Stone, The Onion A/V Club, High Times, and many more outlets. He is a 2023 judge for The Emerald Cup, and has covered weed since 2009.
View David Downs's articles

