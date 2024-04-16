Leafly cannabis grower’s guide to 2024

Spring has sprung and with it fresh veggies in the garden. High season has also kicked in for cannabis gardeners: clone and seed sellers are doing brisk business as growers big and small ramp up for the 2024 full-sun outdoor run.

You can grow a pound of AAA-grade buds off a single outdoor plant if you get started today. Here’s how from Leafly’s weed grower’s guide to 2024.

Where to start

Start with Leafly’s first-ever Weed Gardener’s Almanac for 2024. Learn the right thing to do at the right time to stay synced with the seasons and maximize your investment in seeds, soil, water and time.

Image Not Found The official Leafly Weed Gardener’s Almanac 2024 March 25, 2024

You can also start with Leafly’s Learn/Growing section—our evergreen guide to the basics of weed gardening.

Image Not Found Leafly’s guide to growing marijuana Leafly Staff

Can’t grow? No problemo How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

What to grow

Man, do we have some options for you! Our affiliate link partners want you to start with “The best cannabis seed companies”. Featuring groups like:

ILGM.com

Seed Supreme

DNA Genetics

Royal Queen Seeds

Homegrown Cannabis Co

Cookies Seed Bank

Premium Cultivars

Image Not Found The best cannabis seed companies

Beyond that, we published our biggest, independently reported, 100% organic, 100% AI-free guide to the best seeds and clones to grow in 2024. Part 1 has the hot-hot new-new from the top dogs. Part 2 digs into strains related to Sour Diesel and Chemdog and such. Part 3 focuses on strains perfect for making extracts (aka hash) both old-school and new.

Modern cannabis too strong for you? No sweat, we have some excellent picks for strains with a balanced amount of THC (which causes euphoria) and CBD (which can moderate THC’s effects).

How to grow it

So you figured our where to start and what you want to grow—now you need to know how to grow it!

For that we got a fresh story on the ‘living soil’ wave sweeping cultivation. What is living soil? Read about it and start that compost pile today!

Image Not Found What is ‘living soil’ weed and why does it rule?

For even more, check out: How to make organic soil

There’s even more to vegetation and flowering.

Image Not Found How to top and prune marijuana plants

Get pest management tips from Kannabia Seed Company.

Image Not Found How to keep your grow pest-free with Kannabia Seed Company

Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 is Permanent Marker—Here’s how to grow that strain and catch that wave.

Image Not Found How to grow the Permanent Marker strain

How to harvest it

Growing is only half the battle. So much good pot is destroyed in the drying and curing phase where you got to keep temps low, humidity balanced, and avoid mold.

Here’s some fresh drying tips for an experienced master.

Image Not Found Expert interview: The science of saving those terps at harvest

Then check out our evergreen guides to drying and curing:

Image Not Found The ultimate guide to drying and curing cannabis for the best results

Troubleshooting your garden

If you want to make God laugh, tell Her your plans. When things go off the rail, practice a positive, solution-oriented mindset and enjoy the chance to learn something new from our troubleshooting guides.

Grow together—Join in the community

The best part about growing weed is the friends you make along the way. You’ll be stronger and happier when you grow in community with your fellow gardeners and cannabis culture. Plug into your new network by attending these amazing cannabis events, all across the country.

Image Not Found Ultimate weed contest calendar of 2024

Are you excited about growing a pound yet? You should be. The golden era of ganja shines even brighter when every garden has a seven-leafed tree poking out of it. Remember: She who is not busy growing is busy buying!