These recommendations on the best cannabis seed companies are made by Leafly Product Picks after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. Updated for 2024.

Selecting seeds ahead of the planting season is one of the most exciting parts of growing your own cannabis for experts and novices alike. There are thousands of strains out there to try, with more dropping every season, so the only real question is where you want to start.

We’ve put together this list of the best places to buy seeds online to help you navigate where to find quality seeds you can count on. We’ve gone ahead and classified these into several categories like best genetics, best for beginners, etc, so read on until you find the right seed bank to fit your needs. Happy growing!

Top seed banks of 2024: Reviews and recommended products

Recommended product: Do-si-dos

Highlights Expert knowledge courtesy of Robert Bergman

Extensive resources for newcomers

Highly affordable shop Do-si-dos

The cannabis journey of a thousand harvests begins with a single seed, and tons of happy hobbyist growers get their start with I Love Growing Marijuana, affectionately known as ILGM. Founded in 2012 by the incomparable master breeder Robert Bergman, ILGM.com is our recommendation for the best seed bank to start your growing journey due to their extensive online resources for novices, as well as plug-and-play grow kits that are ideal for those just starting out. That’s not all—ILGM will also include a free download of Robert Bergman’s Grow Bible with every purchase.

ILGM is the perfect company to teach you how to stop worrying and learn to love growing marijuana, and even have it love you back.

Do-si-dos: Winner of one of the biggest prizes in cannabis, our very own 2021 Leafly Strain of the Year award, Do-si-dos may be a total champion, but it hasn’t let all that fame go to its head. Do-si-dos is still the easy-to-grow sensation that arrived on the scene nearly a decade ago and has been a friendly introduction to the world of cannabis growing ever since. Do-si-dos is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid that can hold up well in a variety of climates and growing conditions, although it slightly prefers an indoor environment. You can start your cultivation adventure with ten Dos-i-dos feminized seeds for just $149.

Pros Cons Plug-and-play options Limited selection of rare strains Free Grow Bible

Recommended product: Alien OG Feminized

Highlights Great for medical patients

Easy delivery

High-CBD options shop Alien OG Feminized

Many growers first take to the hobby because they get tired of giving so much of their paycheck to the local dispensary. If you’re one of those cannasseurs that got into growing green to save some green, then look no further than Seed Supreme. They have a massive selection of strains both common and rare, expertly collated into an easy-to-use webpage. You’ll be hard-pressed to find seeds for a better price anywhere, and Seed Supreme even frequently slashes their own already low prices with heaps of special deals and promotions.

Seed Supreme goes the extra mile when it comes to taking care of their customers who primarily grow cannabis to ease the symptoms of their medical ailments. Not only do they have multiple strains popular in the medical community, Seed Supreme allows you to sort strains via the particular symptom you are hoping to relieve or condition you are suffering from. Customers are able to browse either by ailment, like multiple sclerosis or arthritis, or by symptoms, like nausea or insomnia. This means that Seed Supreme is one of the best spots around for finding the perfect strain to help with whatever ails you.

Seed Supreme’s low prices means you’ll never have to pick between two of your favorite strains again. Thanks to them, the answer will always be both.

Alien OG Feminized: A true 50/50 hybrid the likes of which are increasingly rare, Alien OG is the sort of strain that’ll have you questioning your place in the universe. Hailing from outer space by way of the San Francisco Bay, Alien OG gets its potent DNA from Alien Kush and Tahoe OG Kush, two parents who are no slouches in the THC department either. You can expect your Alien OG buds to reach up to 28% THC in ideal conditions, enough to satisfy the strongest of tolerances and help anyone explore the farther reaches of the galaxy.

Pros Cons Incredibly easy-to-browse website Automated customer support Extensive options for medical patients

Recommended product: Chocolope Fem

Highlights Multiple award-winning genetics team

Incredibly in-depth growing information

Special members-only Seed Vault Club shop Chocolope Fem

With twenty years of excellence under their belt, DNA Genetics are some of the elder statesmen of the cannabis world. They’ve migrated from California to the Netherlands and back again, breeding legendary strains and filling their trophy case with prestigious awards. There’s hardly a cannabis award in the twenty-first century they haven’t won by introducing the world to favorites like Tangie, Kosher Kush, and Lemon Skunk, magical strains that continue to loom large in cannabis culture to this day.

DNA Genetics has begun to license its precious genetics to home breeders, spreading the DNA to be shared and iterated upon, in the true spirit of cannabis culture. If you’re interested in growing weed that is one step short of mythical, then DNA Genetics has the storied genetic legacy you’ve been dreaming of.

A team that got so tired of winning every single award that they decided it was only fair to let everyone else have a turn with their genetics. We’re honored to add one more accolade to this legendary group.

Chocolope Fem: The delicious winner of over ten awards, Chocolope is descended from OG Chocolate Thai, a hard-to-find cultivar notable for its chocolate and coffee aroma, and Cannalope Haze. Chocolope is a mouthwatering sativa-like that produces huge, resin-coated buds, perfect for the hash-maker or anyone who appreciates a stronger smoke. This strain is beginner-friendly, resilient, and oh-so tasty; there’s no reason not to treat yourself with a seed or twenty.

Pros Cons Legendary genetics Smaller selection Exclusive VIP members club

Recommended product: Titan F1

Highlights Custodians of classic strains

Innovative genetic team

Scientific outlook shop Titan F1

Earning the crown for the most innovative purveyor of seeds is Royal Queen Seeds, a European seed bank that has had a British Invasion-level impact on American growers. Based in Amsterdam, a site of stoner pilgrimage for decades, Royal Queen Seeds has been the careful shepherd of cannabis DNA that goes back to the days of the coffeeshops. However, it’s Royal Queen’s ability to look towards the future that has earned them the spot on this list.

Royal Queen’s dedication to innovation extends to all levels of their business. Not only are they advancing the frontiers of cannabis genetics with their line of F1 Hybrids, but they’re also making sure growing weed is more accessible and fun than it ever has been before through tools like their online seedfinder. Touring Royal Queen’s incredible genetic library will surely have you seduced by a special strain that you can crown as your next fave.

Royal Queen Seeds has made monarchists out of us. With unrivaled respect for tradition combined with an innovative edge, RQS will have growers saying “Hail to the Queen.”

Titan F1: F1 strains are famed for their resilience and robust genetics, and Titan F1 is an exemplar even among the F1 crowd. A pioneering hybrid, Titan F1 is an inbred cross of princely genetics including stand-out strains like Blue Dream, Amnesia, and Sugar Magnolia. Cannabis inbreeding won’t result in your weed going pug-shaped—in fact, RQS uses the technique to reinforce beneficial traits like resilience to pests or high-THC content. Get Titan F1 growing in your garden today, and experience some truly titanic majesty.

Pros Cons Innovative genetic team Somewhat slower order processing Wide variety of classic & unique strains

Recommended product: Kyle’s Sweet Island Feminized

Highlights Great resources for growers of all levels

Several experts on staff

Unique cultivars shop Kyle’s Sweet Island

The best growers in the business will tell you that there’s always more to learn about cannabis cultivation. Like an iceberg, most of the substance of cannabis growing is below the surface. Growers who are interested in learning from some of the best minds in the cannabis industry should find a home at Homegrown Cannabis Co, a seed bank that offers extensive seed options as well as all the resources you could ever need to take your growing game to the next level.

Homegrown Cannabis Co has a crew of cannabis-growing heavyweights bringing their knowledge to Homegrown customers by writing articles, producing videos, and recommending strains. These experts are a veritable Mount Rushmore of cannabis legends, including Parker Curtis, Victoria Rouland, Nikki Lasterto, Swami Chaitanya, and the incomparable Kyle Kushman. With combined decades of experience, you can’t go wrong consulting with these legends.

Homegrown’s team of experts is second to none. Talk about a blunt rotation!

Kyle’s Sweet Island Feminized: One of Homegrown’s Cultivars with Character (CWC), Kyle’s Sweet Island bears the stamp of approval from one of Homegrown’s biggest assets, the man himself, Kyle Kushman. Sweet Island has a robust pedigree featuring Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1, two famous parents who always bring a tropical vibe.

After planting Sweet Island, prepare for it to grow to a formidable height — this hybrid leans sativa and will bear the growing hallmarks of those strains. On the smoke, Sweet Island is an energizing, mentally stimulating strain that Homegrown recommends for a wake’n’bake companion. And with a respectable 19% THC, Sweet Island will give you just the push you need without sidetracking your whole day.

Pros Cons Great community Limited rare cultivar selection Expert advice Affordable

Recommended product: Fried Banana

Highlights Very innovative

Embedded in San Francisco culture

Originated world-famous strains shop Fried Banana

If you’re a seasoned hand at cannabis cultivation, and you find yourself craving something new and exciting to grow to keep the hobby fresh, then Cookies Seed Bank would like a few words. Cookies are legendary in the business, creating multiple world-famous strains, like GSC, a strain whose name pays homage to both the brand itself and the girls in green sashes. While picking up strains you’ve heard of before is certainly an option, in our opinion, the real reason to check out Cookies is the strains you haven’t. The team at Cookies is constantly cooking up new, unique strains that push the boundaries of cannabis cultivation.

Cookies was founded by the dynamic duo of Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr, AKA Berner and the enigmatic growmaster known only as Jai. Berner is nothing short of a cannabis mogul in the mold of Jay-Z, hip-hop career included. His partner Jai is a pillar of the San Francisco Bay Area community and a foundational part of the broader cannabis culture. His creativity has influenced the makeup of American cannabis forever, and if you want to know which strain will take the country by storm next, there’s a decent chance Jai is dreaming it up right now. Get your seeds from Cookies and impress your friends with a harvest of the next big thing.

Want to know what the next five years of weed will look like? The last two at Cookies.

Fried Banana is the sensitive type; a skilled hand can be necessary to help this strain reach its full potential, but there’s no better investment to make. Fried Banana features a depth of flavor and aroma that’d have a sommelier stuttering, a true treat for the connoisseur of finer cannabis flower.

Fried Banana is a backcross of Cookies’ legendary Gelato #41, with additional genetics from Stardawg Guava, where Fried Banana gets its tropical flair. Make sure you keep an eye on Fried Banana plants when they reach maturity, they tend to grow spindly as they near harvest. The team at Cookies recommends providing Fried Banana a bit of support to make sure it becomes all it can be.

Pros Cons Lots of unique strains Premium price point Killer legacy

Recommended product: Jealousy

Highlights Impeccable genetics

Outstanding user community

Resources for all experience levels shop Jealousy

There’s nothing quite like word of mouth to inspire trust, and a company that isn’t afraid of letting their customers speak freely is usually one you can bank on. Such is the case with Premium Cultivars, our selection for the seed bank with the best user community. Each strain available on the Premium Cultivars storefront features insightful, relevant reviews from growers all over the United States. This creates a dedicated community of growers that customers have access to, without digging through a dozen Reddit threads to find a worthwhile review from a real person.

Premium Cultivars was able to cultivate this online community because of the undeniable quality of their genetics, and the care they take in preserving that legacy. Growers respect quality and hate a scam, and the fact that Premium Cultivars has been able to inspire such a loyal community speaks incredibly well to their product. See for yourself what these seeds can do in your garden, and then pay it forward and leave your own review!

If you’re a nerd like us and love talking about weed as much as smoking it, then you’ll find your kind online at Premium Cultivars.

Jealousy: Jealousy is currently having a moment, earning a slew of accolades including the big one; the coveted Leafly Strain of the Year award. All this popularity has made Jealousy a hard girl to find, with many dispensaries selling out as fast as breeders can grow. Now, thanks to Premium Cultivars, you can snag Jealousy for yourself with these autoflowering, feminized seeds. The word from the Premium Cultivars community is that Jealousy is an easy, low-maintenance strain to grow, so pick up a pack of twelve seeds for just $129.00 and get to planting.

Pros Cons Excellent user reviews No information listed for strain effects High-quality genetics Fast delivery

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research, testimonials, and testing to source products you can trust.

Jake Rosendale: Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products

Jake Rosendale is Leafly’s Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products. He’s been with Leafly since 2022, where he spends his time researching the best products in the wide world of weed. Jake’s been writing about cannabis, food, and wine in the Seattle area for 5 years. In addition to Leafly, you can find his work in Seattle Met Magazine and High Times. He loves sci-fi novels, country music, and Super Lemon Haze.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

Final thoughts

No matter the season, these seed banks are the best in the business. With options for every type of grower, from horticultural novices to captains of cannabis cultivation, our selections for the best cannabis seed companies are poised to kick off a renaissance in homegrowing. A greener world is a better world, so find the seed bank that’s right for you and get your hands in the dirt today!

