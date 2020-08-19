Homegrown Cannabis Co. makes sure no one grows alone

There are all kinds of reasons why you’d want to grow cannabis, whether you’re a gardener looking for a new project, you’re tired of paying retail prices for your herb, or you just want to deepen your relationship with the plant. If you’re a beginner to growing cannabis looking for some advice on your first grow, the seed people at Homegrown Cannabis Co. want you to know nobody grows alone. After all, the only way to become an expert is by starting out as a novice—and there’s a whole community of longtime growers that can help you with your journey.

Cannabis is a tricky plant with a specific set of needs—and depending on where, how, and how many, you’re going to need a tailored approach. Fortunately, anybody can start their own grow operation when they’re armed with the right knowledge.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers practical supplies to get started, including, of course, seeds. But they can also help you learn what to do next. Beginner-friendly strains are showcased front-and-center, as well as a master class in a successful first (and second, and third) grow. Here are some of the highlights you can find on their informational site.

Free lessons from a legendary grower

In collaboration with Kyle Kushman, one of cannabis’ most famous growers, Homegrown Cannabis Co. has produced a series of video lessons called A Beginner’s Guide. These lessons are easy-to-navigate and have accompanying articles to help you purchase any necessary equipment, select your seeds, set up your lights, and not run afoul of your local laws.

Photo by Homegrown Cannabis Co.

Once you have the basics down, you can read the full cannabis-growing reference guide. It teaches you how to tell whether plants are male or female, how to mask the smell of cannabis plants (including good ol’ nag champa), some common mistakes indoor growers make, and other essential knowledge for a successful grow. There’s even a lesson on how to set up an indoor grow room for less than $100.

There’s also information about Homegrown’s strains with brief, informative profiles with the must-knows for every variety.

Choosing and maintaining your plants

Homegrown’s “The Cannabis Plant” series, part of their collaboration with Kushman, gives you all the ins and outs of the plant itself, from the unique growing needs of different strains to how different cannabinoids affect the human body. When selecting your first seeds, you’re going to have to keep all this in mind: your space, your growing conditions, the time of year, and your desired effects.

Before you get into the details, though, one of your most basic decisions is going to be whether to go for a normal, photoperiod strain or an autoflowering strain.

Photo by Homegrown Cannabis Co.

Feminized or regular plants are a great choice for planting earlier in the season, since they need about 12 hours of light every day to reach their full potential. Autoflowering plants are often a better choice lower light, sowing past the Summer Solstice or growing indoors. They can be easier to care for and keep a much lower profile, but you’re not going to get as much flower from them.

If you have a versatile space, you can always plant a combination of both to extend your growing season.

The best strains for beginners

Once you’ve landed on feminized, autoflowering, or both, it’s time to choose your strain. At Homegrown Cannabis Co, they’ve already sorted out the best strains for beginners so you can focus on the effects you desire from the end product. There are some great options, including iconic strains and dynamic, new hybrids. If you’re unsure where to start, we suggest:

Blackberry Kush: A classic strain that produces pretty buds, tasty herb, and a soothing high.

Gorilla Glue: Known for its sticky buds, this strain is fun and talkative in lower doses—and sleepy if you smoke enough of it.

Girl Scout Cookies x Cheese: This offspring of two beloved strains produces a long-lasting high great for kicking back. “It’s about time these strains got together,” Kushman says.

Blueberry x Jack Herer: Two icons combine for the best of both worlds—one’s a well-known pick-me-up, while the other is more relaxing for a balanced high.

CBD Shishkaberry x Candida (Feminized): Those looking for more CBD than THC have a few options, including this deeply relaxing strain perfect for bedtime.

Photo by Homegrown Cannabis Co.

Homegrown has curated more than 400 seeds suitable for all kinds of growers. If you’re just getting started, browse their selection of half-price beginner strains. Those looking to expand their horizons can browse by THC or CBD content, yield, or even vibe—hit the “rooms” section for strains grouped by desired effect and specialty. And for those looking for cheap weed seeds they have a BOGO section available year-round.

Kushman-level growers: Just search for that exact strain you’re looking for, because chances are they have it.