Two harvesting experts run down the basics of harvesting, drying, and curing for maximum terp preservation and tasty pot.

Tis the season for murder—terp murder, that is.

Yes, terpenes—those aromatic molecules that make cannabis so special run an annual harvest gauntlet. More than half the terps the plant produces will never make it to the bag. Even more will be smoked without a proper cure.

Growers chop plants too early, they burn terpenes in the dry room, or they rot terpenes in containers that were sealed too soon. Also, sellers sell and consumers smoke flower before it’s fully cured and in its prime.

Leafly has tons of resources to get you through your first harvest season. But we also wanted to recap the basics with an expert. Watch the video above as Leafly Senior Editor David Downs—author of “Marijuana Harvest“—runs down the top tips to save those terps with Bay Area-based expert Post-Harvest Manager Danielle Boudreaux. Tips include:

Chop plants when trichomes are ripe

Hang-dry branches whole in a cool, blacked-out room with a fan gently circulating

Keep the drying room at 60F, and the relative humidity at 55RH. Monitor remotely with WiFi sensors from Govee .

. Hang dry for 10 to 14 days until the thickest bud stems crack, but do not fully break. Don’t rush the dry.

Remove branches from the line and finish drying in bins for at least a week until the terpene smell overtakes the water and plant smell

Do not seal wet bud in jars—the water and lack of oxygen promotes rotting

If only it all went so smoothly. Watch the video for troubleshooting tips as well.

