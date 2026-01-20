This January, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is considering a proposed ruling that could restrict the rights of Texans to access hemp products that they have come to rely on. Even after a similar ban was vetoed by the governor last year, new proposed regulations would effectively ban smokable hemp products entirely by the end of the month and levy tens of thousands of dollars in new fees on hemp businesses.

If approved, this could severely damage the Texan hemp industry, destroying jobs and de facto removing Texans’ access to the vast majority of hemp in the state.

However, there’s still something Texas residents can do to voice their opinions on the proposed ruling.

The DSHS is still accepting written public comment through January 26th, and the Texas Hemp Business Council is requesting that Texans make their voice heard before it’s too late.

If you care about the small businesses in the hemp industry and want to preserve Texans’ ability to enjoy hemp-derived products, then send an email to HHSRulesCoordinationOffice@hhs.texas.gov and let them know what access to hemp means in your life.

Read more from the Texas Hemp Business Council about the proposed rules.