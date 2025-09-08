When Ramez Maxemous, a.k.a. Max, tells you he’s a pharmacist turned dispensary owner, you might raise an eyebrow. After all, it’s not every day someone trades prescription pads for pre-rolls.

But for Max, who spent two decades behind the counter of a Newark pharmacy, the shift wasn’t about chasing a trend — it was about helping people heal.

“I’d rather dispense cannabis than prescription medication,” he says without hesitation. In his current role, he helps seniors find real relief and has seen patients taper off opioids, antidepressants, and anxiety meds.

“I see a lot less harm and a lot more benefit from the plant versus any medication.”

A pharmacist and a pothead

Max laughs when asked about his dual identity as a lifelong cannabis consumer and licensed healthcare professional. “We have a lot of fun with that,” he admits.

“It’s always education first — but if you mix in some humor, it sticks longer. That’s how we connect.”

That blend of credibility and relatability has helped URB’N Dispensary stand out in Newark since opening in March 2023. The road there wasn’t easy. The license application, first submitted in 2019, dragged through lawsuits, delays, and predatory landlords before finally landing Max a prime location near Newark Airport and the Prudential Center.

“It was a very tough process,” he recalls. “But in the end, all the pieces fit. No complaints — just lessons.”

The menu at URB’N reflects Max’s dual perspective: part pharmacist, part cannabis connoisseur.

“I shop like a customer,” he says. “I want variety, I want freshness, I want fair pricing. THC isn’t everything — flavor and effect matter more.”

That philosophy means URB’N stocks everything from low-dose edibles for medical patients to high-potency flower for experienced consumers.

Popular picks include products from Niche, EV Cultivators, and Neptune’s Garden. Max is quick to shout out local and minority-owned partners: “Black-owned, woman-owned, Jersey-grown — we’ll support them all.”

Building trust in Newark

As the first independent cannabis business to open in North Jersey, URB’N carried the weight of changing community perception. Early opposition was fierce. Some residents were fine with cannabis — just not in their backyard.

But Max and his family have endeared themselves by leaning into community involvement. “We’ve been doing every turkey drive, every toy giveaway, every community event,” he says. “Over time, people saw we weren’t just here to sell weed. We’re here to be a trusted partner.”

A family business, an American dream

For Max and his wife, who co-own URB’N, the journey has always been personal. Both are children of immigrants, both built careers in pharmacy, and both saw cannabis as a way to create something different in their own city.

But being a small, minority-owned business hasn’t made the climb easy.

“Access to money is almost nonexistent. Investors don’t line up for people like us,” Max says. “And when we started, there was no one to guide us. We figured it out on our own.”

That’s why he now makes a point of mentoring others. “Anyone who calls us looking to open, we give advice for free. We didn’t get that when we started — but if we can make someone else’s path easier, we will.”

Competing in a crowded market

As more dispensaries move into Newark, competition is inevitable, but Max isn’t worried about being one of many. Max sees URB’N’s edge in its authenticity, expertise, and education-first approach. “We always have a pharmacist on duty. We keep it professional but fun.”

Adding to the fun, URB’N will soon be home to one of New Jersey’s first licensed consumption lounges — a 2,000-square-foot space designed to feel less like a venue and more like a living room. With room for about 100 people, the lounge will host comedy shows, cultural events, and one-on-one education sessions.

“We don’t just want a crowded room,” Max explains. “We want people to actually learn something — how to dab, how to use concentrates, whatever they’re curious about. And we’ll have food from local spots like Snack Mania and Afro Taco delivered right to your table. That’s the kind of experience people will come back for.”

Blending the rigor of a pharmacist with the perspective of a lifelong consumer, Max has created a space that feels both professional and personal, rooted in the community yet open to anyone curious about the plant.

As the market around him gets more crowded, Max is betting that trust, education, and a little humor will go further than hype.

