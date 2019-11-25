Ontario Cannabis Store launches same-day delivery

Cannabis consumers in Ontario might soon have a quicker way to get their legal cannabis. It might not be as speedy as texting your boy, but the Crown corporation could soon be better positioned to compete with the illicit market by offering same-day cannabis delivery.

The OCS has quietly launched a pilot program in Toronto, allowing certain consumers to get their cannabis faster.

The provincially-run company has been exploring the idea since Jan. 2019, when the OCS put out a tender for couriers to expedite delivery. Despite cancelling that tender in late April, same-day cannabis delivery could soon become a reality across Ontario.

An OCS customer service representative confirmed the launch of this pilot program over the phone, clarifying it’s available exclusively to Toronto addresses.

Depending on your shipping destination, customers will have the option of “Same-Day Delivery” for $13.75 if the order is placed before 1 p.m., or “Next-Day Delivery” for $12 if the order is placed before 11:59 p.m.

The OCS website says “Same-Day Delivery” will arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and “You will receive a series of text message updates from the delivery agent providing you with a live tracking link and status of the delivery.”

With any luck, same-day delivery will roll out across Ontario following the success of the pilot project.