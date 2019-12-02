 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly
CanadaLifestyle

Cannabis events in Alberta for December 2019

December 2, 2019

  Share

Cannabis events in Alberta for December 2019

Howdy Alberta cannabis lovers, the year is almost up! We’ve found select cannabis events happening around the province, in case you want to make this holiday season a bit greener.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Calgary

ACE Connects: Curious About Cannabis

When: December 4, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Anju, 344 17 Ave. SW, Calgary

Spiritleaf dispensaries and Sundial Growers host an evening for women who want to get to know the green a little better. Evening includes light bites and a talk from a Calgary-based female cannabis producer.

Merry Jane’s Christmas Mini Market

When: December 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: 1322 15 Ave. SW, Calgary

The Christmas tree isn’t the only thing getting lit this season! Merry Jane’s Christmas Mini Market will be the place to shop for the naughty, and nice, canna-consumer on your list this year, with booths from local craft producers like TŌKLocal, BudBetty, She & Herb, and lots more.

Edmonton

Candy Canes & Cannabis: A Sweet Investment Opportunity

When: December 4, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Atlas’ Downtown Office, 10123 99 Street NW Suite 2170, Edmonton

Celebrate the holiday season and meet with the Atlas’ Executive and Finance team at their insider only, private event to learn about Atlas’ plans for Europe.

  Share
AlbertaCanadaEvents
Jesse Ship's Bio Image

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

View Jesse Ship's articles

5 part series

Part one
Cannabis events in Alberta for December 2019
Part two
Cannabis events in Manitoba for December 2019
Part three
Cannabis events in Ontario for December 2019
Part four
Cannabis events in Quebec for December 2019
Part five
Cannabis events in Saskatchewan for December 2019
Part six
Coming soon
Strains & products

Cannabis gifts for hosts

Strains & products

Cannabis gifts for all budgets

Strains & products

Cannabis gifts for beginners

Lifestyle

Holiday weed etiquette