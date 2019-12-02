Cannabis events in Alberta for December 2019

Howdy Alberta cannabis lovers, the year is almost up! We’ve found select cannabis events happening around the province, in case you want to make this holiday season a bit greener.

Calgary

When: December 4, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Anju, 344 17 Ave. SW, Calgary

Spiritleaf dispensaries and Sundial Growers host an evening for women who want to get to know the green a little better. Evening includes light bites and a talk from a Calgary-based female cannabis producer.

When: December 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: 1322 15 Ave. SW, Calgary

The Christmas tree isn’t the only thing getting lit this season! Merry Jane’s Christmas Mini Market will be the place to shop for the naughty, and nice, canna-consumer on your list this year, with booths from local craft producers like TŌKLocal, BudBetty, She & Herb, and lots more.

Edmonton

When: December 4, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Atlas’ Downtown Office, 10123 99 Street NW Suite 2170, Edmonton

Celebrate the holiday season and meet with the Atlas’ Executive and Finance team at their insider only, private event to learn about Atlas’ plans for Europe.

