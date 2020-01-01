 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannabis events in Alberta for January 2020

January 1, 2020

Ahoy Alberta, and a Happy New Year to you. Your province is speeding into the record books with cannabis retail, but what sort of cannabis events can you look forward to at the jump of 2020?

See below and find out.

Calgary

Legalized Cannabis 1.50 in 2020

When: January 18, 7 p.m.
Where: TBD, Calgary

The Calgary Cannabis Community comes together for a night of comedy with James Moore and Stan Thomson. And that’s not all! Awards will be presented, raffles will be won and… free rosin pressing services will be made use of at the Calgary community bash.

M&A Club Calgary: Cannabis 2.0: Legalization of Edibles, Topicals & Extracts

When: January 23, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Gowling WLG, 421 7th Ave. SW, suite 1600, Calgary

Buying, selling, or requiring financing? Serious business ideas related to Cannabis 2.0 are required to attend the M&A Club lunch meeting and roundtable discussion with guest speaker Emilie Feil-Fraser of Gowling WLG.

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

