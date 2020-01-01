Cannabis events in Alberta for January 2020 Ahoy Alberta, and a Happy New Year to you. Your province is speeding into the record books with cannabis retail, but what sort of cannabis events can you look forward to at the jump of 2020? See below and find out. Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Calgary

When: January 18, 7 p.m.

Where: TBD, Calgary

The Calgary Cannabis Community comes together for a night of comedy with James Moore and Stan Thomson. And that’s not all! Awards will be presented, raffles will be won and… free rosin pressing services will be made use of at the Calgary community bash.

When: January 23, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Gowling WLG, 421 7th Ave. SW, suite 1600, Calgary

Buying, selling, or requiring financing? Serious business ideas related to Cannabis 2.0 are required to attend the M&A Club lunch meeting and roundtable discussion with guest speaker Emilie Feil-Fraser of Gowling WLG.

