Cannabis events in Atlantic Canada for December 2019

Buckle up, the year is coming to a quick close. If you’re looking to add some green to your holiday season, you’ve come to the right place.

Discover cannabis-themed events happening near you for the last month of 2019!

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Newfoundland

St. John’s

When: December 7, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Tweed Mount Pearl, 60 Commonwealth Ave., St. John’s

The holidays are creeping up, which means you should probably start your holiday shopping soon. While that’s usually pretty stressful, it really doesn’t have to be. Visit Tweed on the 7th and learn about some favourite Tweed strains. Plus, all official Tweed apparel will be up to 30% off with free onsite custom embroidery!

Nova Scotia

Halifax

When: Tuesday nights, 9:30 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax

Do you think you can pass the High-Q test? Bring your smartest team of two to three and run the gauntlet of trivia tests to prove that maybe you actually are smarter than a stoner. There will be facts to learn and prizes to be had!

When: Wednesday nights, 8 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax

Get lit and then light up your seven chakras with an hour-long yoga class at the High Life Social Club.

When: Thursday nights, 9 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax

Rick McGray hosts Halifax’s some of the funniest farm-fresh comedians in Atlantic Canada, at his weekly weedy show.

When: Friday nights, 9 p.m.

Where: High Life Social Club, 5982 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax

Open Mic Fried-Daze gives the Halifax stoner community an opportunity to showcase their wonderful musical talent to an audience of their best buds and new friends.

Jesse Ship Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc. View Jesse Ship's articles