Cannabis events in British Columbia for December 2019

Good tidings we bring, in the form of cannabis events. Will your holiday season be a green one?

Check out local 420-friendly events happening around British Columbia, and make that holiday schedule one to remember.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada?

Chemainus/Vancouver Island

When: December 6 and December 7, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Chemainus Residence, 10079 View St., Vancouver Island

See Baby Bliss, creator of artisan skin and lip care products, host two evenings of wine and cheese and the cannabis molecule everyone has been so curious about lately, CBD.

When: December 7, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Where: 8228a Chemainus Rd, Chemainus

Naomi Nicholson of Port Alberny’s Secluded Wellness Centre leads a full-day workshop where you’ll find out more about everything from strains to infusing techniques, and leave with a bag full of goodies.

Vancouver

When: December 4, 6:45 p.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Werklab Inc., 1275 Venables St. #290, Vancouver

Understanding your stress and depression is possibly one of the key ways to beat it, but they say CBD can also be your ally. Join Icaria’s workshop to learn how CBD can elevate your health. For those who don’t know, Icaria provides CBD products for busy female professionals.

When: December 18, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: HiVe, 210- 128 West Hastings St., Vancouver

Hey freelancers, you can head on over to the HiVE coworking space on Wednesday for a special lunch and learn canna’vent, with free swag, lunch, and most importantly, knowledge!

When: Signups close December 9, gift exchange December 19

Where: TBA, Vancouver

Here’s your chance to give something, get something, and pass a little of your good fortune onto those in need. Ethical Image is hosting gift exchanges online for all Canadians, and in-person with both Toronto and Vancouver meetups! This season’s exchange supports all the amazing work at Covenant House.

Whistler

When: December 7, 9 p.m.

Where: Maury Young Arts Centre, 4335 Blackcomb Way, Whistler; and Village 8 Cinemas (Theatre 8), 4295 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

See the world premiere of this Canadian-made film about a 1970s government-funded research experiment aimed at studying the social and physical effects of marijuana on female participants.

