Cannabis events in Manitoba for December 2019
As 2019 comes to a close, many cannabis fans will be looking to give the gift of green this holiday season. Luckily, there’s an event for that.
Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.
Winnipeg
Tweed The Season: Winnipeg
When: December 7, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Tweed Regent, 1592 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg
The holidays are creeping up, which means you should probably start your holiday shopping soon. While that’s usually pretty stressful, it really doesn’t have to be. Visit Tweed on the 7th and learn about some favourite Tweed strains. Plus, all official Tweed apparel will be up to 30% off with free onsite custom embroidery!