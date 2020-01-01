Cannabis events in Ontario for January 2020
Cannabis cooking, comedy, curling, WWE wrestling, and more! It’s all on this month’s packed agenda of cannabis events happening in Ontario.
Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.
Barrie
Conscious Cannabis Ceremony: A Guided Inner Journey
When: January 25, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: 84 Sovereigns Gate, Barrie
Free your mind, and the rest will follow. This event is billed as a chance to connect with your higher self through shamanic breathing, mindfulness, and discussion.
Brampton
Crack Me Up Comedy Night Presented by Green Leaf Vapour Lounge
When: Every Saturday in January, 9 p.m
Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W, Brampton
If their comedy nights are even half as good as their promos on YouTube, then this could be THE funniest place in all of glorious Brampton!
Open Mic Wednesday
When: January 22, 9 p.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W, Brampton
Amaze and impress your friends or make new ones at GLVL’s monthly open mic for the green loving Brampton community. Bring your voice, your gut, your gear, and your positive vibes.
Cambridge
Care Cannabis Clinic Grand Opening & Edibles Education Sessoin
When: January 16, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Franklin Medical Centre, 1150 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge
Here’s your chance to have all your Cannabis 2.0 health-related questions answered by the certified professional educators and coaches of the Care Cannabis Clinic. Join the 420-friendly community at their grand opening event!
Kitchener
Joynt $14.20 Fridays: Edibles: Low & Slow, How & Why They’re Different
When: January 10, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Where: TBD, Kitchener
If you’re the experimental but cautious type or ever wondered what eating raw cannabis flower can do to you, or have a head full of questions that nobody can answer, then you should really come out to Joynt $14.20 Fridays. No question is too weird!
Pickering
Natural Budz Farmers Market
When: Every Friday in January, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Natural Budz, 713 Krosno Blvd., Pickering
Free samples! Craft cannabis from growers you can put a face to! Come one, come all to the one farmer’s market in the Durham Region and get entered into the weekly raffle with entry.
Toronto
Underground Cafe 420 Presents Fresh Meat for the Grinder
When: Every Thursday in January, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E, Toronto
Cheer on some of Toronto’s bravest upcoming comics face the grinder as they test out new materials with host Ian Fergus and a keef headliner that will never, ever disappoint.
Follow Your Bliss: Ganja Yoga
When: January 3 and January 10, 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: House of Yoga, 714 Bloor St. W, Toronto
Lucelene Pancini carries on Dee Dusault’s ganja yoga mantle.
Underground Cafe 420 Presents the Saturday Night Main Show
When: Every Saturday in January, 9:30 p.m
Where:Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E, Toronto
The Underground Comedy Club delivers their weekly class act of comics with pride and a diversity promise, along with real street and stage cred. Not just CBC Special cred, but Netflix too!
Sativa Saturdays: A 420 Nightclub Experience
When: Every Saturday in January, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
Vapor Central becomes what they like to call a “flightclub” for a special night every week! Get the full nightclub experience with flashy lights and booty bumping basslines without the creepy drunks trying to get all up in your business. Ditch the Sunday morning hangovers and get high, not hungover.
Highlarious: Hosted by Hisham Kelati
When: Sundays, 9:00 p.m.
Where: Hot Box Cafe, 204 Augusta Ave., Toronto
The one and only Black Captain Kirk, a.k.a Hisham Kelati, hosts this weekly Sunday comedy. End your week with dabs and a laugh that will tide you over ’til the next stoner comedy special.
BYO Vinyl Night
When: January 10, 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: Hot Box Cafe, 204 Augusta Ave., Toronto
Wax lovers of all kinds can bring their own tunes (and smokeables) for a freeplay sesh at the Hot Box. Keep it funky, mkkkay?
420-Friendly Reggae DJ Nights with Divine Smoke
When: January 10, 7:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.
Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto
Chill out with your sweet sensimillia as DJ Divine Smoke and the crew keep things irie with reggae tunes all night long.
Cannabis Cooking Co: Candy Creations
When: January 11, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W, Suite 808, Toronto
What’s sweeter than sugar? You are! Learn to make your own infused gummies and other sweet tooth snackables at this three hour workshop. As always, bring your own greens to cook with.
Cannabis Cooking Co: Weeknight Commuter Class
When: January 15, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St W, Suite 808, Toronto
A class for the busy urbanite looking for a way to unwind after work, or avoiding going home to the glass condo palace in the sky. These recipes will have you floating regardless.
Cannabis Cooking Co: Keto, Vegan & Sugar Free
When: January 18, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St W, Suite 808, Toronto
Get your #VeganGains and learn to make snacks for your post workout session that won’t spike your blood sugars. This course helps give new meaning to the crunchy, granola stoner stereotype.
The Enlightened Dining Club: byMINISTRY x Dahae Song
When: January 21, 7:00 p.m -10:00 pm
Where: TBA, Toronto
The Enlightened Dining Club is a super secret monthly supper club featuring spectacular chefs paired with spectacular visual experiences. Sign up to the byMINISTRY mailing list to get an exclusive invite!
Cannabis Canada Investment Conference
When: January 21, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 pm
Where: Metro Toronto Convention Center, 255 Front St W, Toronto
Boom or bust, which will it be? Janus Conferences presents a day of cannabis investment-themed talks specifically designed to keep the busy executive up to date on rapidly changing industries and topical issues.
Canadian Cannabis Club Meet Up
When: January 24, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where: Old School, 800 Dundas St. W, Toronto
Connect with like minded people to network and chat about the history of legalization, science behind cannabis, health and medicinal benefits, recreational, market opportunities, services, regulation, cultivation, marketing and culture.
Cannabis Cooking Co: Savoury Dishes
When: January 25, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W, Suite 808, Toronto
Cannabis treats don’t have to be sweets! Learn to create infused oils for yourself or your next fancy dinner party.
Cannabis Cooking Co: Healthy Treats
When: January 25, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W, Suite 808, Toronto
Why should edibles always be decadent, calorie-laden snacks? it’s about time the world got hip to healthy alternatives in the edibles industry. Kudos to the Cannabis Cooking Co. for filling this niche. Sometimes, you can make friends with salad.
WWE Wrestling PPV & Pizza with Cannabis Lawyer, Caryma Sa’d
When: January 26, 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Where: Law Office of Caryma Sa’d, 222 Spadina Ave., Suite 276, Toronto
Cannabis lawyer phenom and wrestling fanatic, Caryma S’ad, hosts a 420-friendly pizza party alongside the WWE’s 33rd annual Royal Rumble! Feel free to join for a smashing good time.
Cannabis Cooking Co: Bath Bombs – Ladies Night
When: January 29, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St W, Suite 808
Learn how to make your own infused bath bombs in this twist of a workshop. It’s gonna be… da bomb?
Cannabis Tech – Fireside Chat with John Prentice of Ample Organics
When: January 30, 6:00 p.m.
Where: Project Spaces, 20 Camden St., Suite 200, Toronto
Industry members will know Ample Organics from their seed-to-sale software platform used by the majority of Canadian LPs. Join Startup Grind Toronto as they host Ample Organics President & CEO, John X. Prentice for an intimate talk about cannabis enterprise support tech, with door prizes, snacks, and all the good stuff.
Wiarton
Wiarton Bongspiel
When: January 26
Where: Wiarton & District Curling Club, 563 George St. Box 248, Wiarton
Now in its sophomore year, curling meets cannabis at this sold-out tournament hosted at the Wiarton curling club. Check out photos from last year’s inaugural event.