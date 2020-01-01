Cannabis events in Ontario for January 2020

Cannabis cooking, comedy, curling, WWE wrestling, and more! It’s all on this month’s packed agenda of cannabis events happening in Ontario.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Barrie

When: January 25, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: 84 Sovereigns Gate, Barrie

Free your mind, and the rest will follow. This event is billed as a chance to connect with your higher self through shamanic breathing, mindfulness, and discussion.

Brampton

When: Every Saturday in January, 9 p.m

Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W, Brampton

If their comedy nights are even half as good as their promos on YouTube, then this could be THE funniest place in all of glorious Brampton!

When: January 22, 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Green Leaf Vapour Lounge, 1-85 Rosedale Ave. W, Brampton

Amaze and impress your friends or make new ones at GLVL’s monthly open mic for the green loving Brampton community. Bring your voice, your gut, your gear, and your positive vibes.

Cambridge

When: January 16, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Franklin Medical Centre, 1150 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge

Here’s your chance to have all your Cannabis 2.0 health-related questions answered by the certified professional educators and coaches of the Care Cannabis Clinic. Join the 420-friendly community at their grand opening event!

Kitchener

When: January 10, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Where: TBD, Kitchener

If you’re the experimental but cautious type or ever wondered what eating raw cannabis flower can do to you, or have a head full of questions that nobody can answer, then you should really come out to Joynt $14.20 Fridays. No question is too weird!

Pickering

When: Every Friday in January, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Natural Budz, 713 Krosno Blvd., Pickering

Free samples! Craft cannabis from growers you can put a face to! Come one, come all to the one farmer’s market in the Durham Region and get entered into the weekly raffle with entry.

Toronto

When: Every Thursday in January, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E, Toronto

Cheer on some of Toronto’s bravest upcoming comics face the grinder as they test out new materials with host Ian Fergus and a keef headliner that will never, ever disappoint.

When: January 3 and January 10, 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: House of Yoga, 714 Bloor St. W, Toronto

Lucelene Pancini carries on Dee Dusault’s ganja yoga mantle.

When: Every Saturday in January, 9:30 p.m

Where:Underground Cafe 420, 670 Queen St. E, Toronto

The Underground Comedy Club delivers their weekly class act of comics with pride and a diversity promise, along with real street and stage cred. Not just CBC Special cred, but Netflix too!

When: Every Saturday in January, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

Vapor Central becomes what they like to call a “flightclub” for a special night every week! Get the full nightclub experience with flashy lights and booty bumping basslines without the creepy drunks trying to get all up in your business. Ditch the Sunday morning hangovers and get high, not hungover.

When: Sundays, 9:00 p.m.

Where: Hot Box Cafe, 204 Augusta Ave., Toronto

The one and only Black Captain Kirk, a.k.a Hisham Kelati, hosts this weekly Sunday comedy. End your week with dabs and a laugh that will tide you over ’til the next stoner comedy special.

When: January 10, 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Where: Hot Box Cafe, 204 Augusta Ave., Toronto

Wax lovers of all kinds can bring their own tunes (and smokeables) for a freeplay sesh at the Hot Box. Keep it funky, mkkkay?

When: January 10, 7:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Where: Vapor Central, 667 Yonge St., Toronto

Chill out with your sweet sensimillia as DJ Divine Smoke and the crew keep things irie with reggae tunes all night long.

When: January 11, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W, Suite 808, Toronto

What’s sweeter than sugar? You are! Learn to make your own infused gummies and other sweet tooth snackables at this three hour workshop. As always, bring your own greens to cook with.

When: January 15, 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St W, Suite 808, Toronto

A class for the busy urbanite looking for a way to unwind after work, or avoiding going home to the glass condo palace in the sky. These recipes will have you floating regardless.

When: January 18, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St W, Suite 808, Toronto

Get your #VeganGains and learn to make snacks for your post workout session that won’t spike your blood sugars. This course helps give new meaning to the crunchy, granola stoner stereotype.

When: January 21, 7:00 p.m -10:00 pm

Where: TBA, Toronto

The Enlightened Dining Club is a super secret monthly supper club featuring spectacular chefs paired with spectacular visual experiences. Sign up to the byMINISTRY mailing list to get an exclusive invite!

When: January 21, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 pm

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Center, 255 Front St W, Toronto

Boom or bust, which will it be? Janus Conferences presents a day of cannabis investment-themed talks specifically designed to keep the busy executive up to date on rapidly changing industries and topical issues.

When: January 24, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Where: Old School, 800 Dundas St. W, Toronto

Connect with like minded people to network and chat about the history of legalization, science behind cannabis, health and medicinal benefits, recreational, market opportunities, services, regulation, cultivation, marketing and culture.

When: January 25, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W, Suite 808, Toronto

Cannabis treats don’t have to be sweets! Learn to create infused oils for yourself or your next fancy dinner party.

When: January 25, 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St. W, Suite 808, Toronto

Why should edibles always be decadent, calorie-laden snacks? it’s about time the world got hip to healthy alternatives in the edibles industry. Kudos to the Cannabis Cooking Co. for filling this niche. Sometimes, you can make friends with salad.

When: January 26, 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Where: Law Office of Caryma Sa’d, 222 Spadina Ave., Suite 276, Toronto

Cannabis lawyer phenom and wrestling fanatic, Caryma S’ad, hosts a 420-friendly pizza party alongside the WWE’s 33rd annual Royal Rumble! Feel free to join for a smashing good time.

Cannabis Cooking Co: Bath Bombs – Ladies Night

When: January 29, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Skyloft Food Studio, 477 Richmond St W, Suite 808

Learn how to make your own infused bath bombs in this twist of a workshop. It’s gonna be… da bomb?

When: January 30, 6:00 p.m.

Where: Project Spaces, 20 Camden St., Suite 200, Toronto

Industry members will know Ample Organics from their seed-to-sale software platform used by the majority of Canadian LPs. Join Startup Grind Toronto as they host Ample Organics President & CEO, John X. Prentice for an intimate talk about cannabis enterprise support tech, with door prizes, snacks, and all the good stuff.

Wiarton

When: January 26

Where: Wiarton & District Curling Club, 563 George St. Box 248, Wiarton

Now in its sophomore year, curling meets cannabis at this sold-out tournament hosted at the Wiarton curling club. Check out photos from last year’s inaugural event.

Jesse Ship Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor's Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

