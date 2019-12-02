Cannabis events in Quebec for December 2019

The year is winding down, but you can still grow your mind with educational offerings near Montreal this month.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Repentigny

When: December 3 and onwards, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Where: 1013 boul l’assomption, Repentigny

From seeding to harvest, learn to grow your own cannabis at home without breaking the bank. NB: All sessions are held en francais.

Jesse Ship Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc. View Jesse Ship's articles

1 part series

Part one Cannabis events in Quebec for December 2019 Part two Coming soon