 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly
CanadaLifestyle

Cannabis events in Quebec for December 2019

December 2, 2019

  Share

Cannabis events in Quebec for December 2019

The year is winding down, but you can still grow your mind with educational offerings near Montreal this month.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Repentigny

Comment Cultiver Le Cannabis À Domicile?

When: December 3 and onwards, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: 1013 boul l’assomption, Repentigny
From seeding to harvest, learn to grow your own cannabis at home without breaking the bank. NB: All sessions are held en francais.

  Share
CanadaEventsquebec
Jesse Ship's Bio Image

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

View Jesse Ship's articles

1 part series

Part one
Cannabis events in Quebec for December 2019
Part two
Coming soon
Industry

Not for sale in Quebec: Safe, regulated vaporizers

Strains & products

Cannabis gifts for all budgets

Strains & products

Cannabis gifts for beginners

Industry

Quebec looks into same-day delivery to battle illicit market