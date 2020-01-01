Cannabis events in Quebec for January 2020

Business, comedy, and policy are the themes in cannabis events this month as Quebec enters its second full year of legalization.

Check out this round-up of 420-friendly events taking place in Quebec this January.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada?

Montreal

Reese Turner presents Studio Sesh Comedy Show #22 w/ Faisal Butt & Morgan O’Shea

When: January 11, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Secret location, Montreal

Reese Turner returns with his monthly comedy studio sesh, this time featuring the seriously funny, iTunes chart topping, Morgan O’Shea and Sirius XM “Top Comic”, Faisal Butt.

When: January 23, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Where: Crew Collective & Cafe, 360 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal

Come with questions ready for members and friends of the Montréal Cannabis Business Meetup, an informal networking opportunity to talk about all aspects of the cannabiz in a non-judgemental environment.

When: January 30, 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Where: 680 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, 6th Floor, Montreal

Why did it take half a century to change a policy that almost every major stakeholder felt was misguided? Prof. Andrew Potter of the Max Bell School of Public Policy leads a roundtable discussion with a handful of speakers at an event intended for McGill staff, students and alumni.

