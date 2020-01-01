 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CanadaLifestyle

Cannabis events in Quebec for January 2020

January 1, 2020

Business, comedy, and policy are the themes in cannabis events this month as Quebec enters its second full year of legalization.

Check out this round-up of 420-friendly events taking place in Quebec this January.

Are you hosting a cannabis event in Canada? Submit your event here to share it with the Leafly community.

Montreal

Reese Turner presents Studio Sesh Comedy Show #22 w/ Faisal Butt & Morgan O’Shea

When: January 11, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Secret location, Montreal

Reese Turner returns with his monthly comedy studio sesh, this time featuring the seriously funny, iTunes chart topping, Morgan O’Shea and Sirius XM “Top Comic”, Faisal Butt.

Introduction to Cannabis Business Meetup

When: January 23, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Where: Crew Collective & Cafe, 360 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal

Come with questions ready for members and friends of the Montréal Cannabis Business Meetup, an informal networking opportunity to talk about all aspects of the cannabiz in a non-judgemental environment.

Cannabis Legalization: How to Change a Policy in Only 50 Years – Winter 2020 Policy Lecture Series

When: January 30, 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Where: 680 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, 6th Floor, Montreal

Why did it take half a century to change a policy that almost every major stakeholder felt was misguided? Prof. Andrew Potter of the Max Bell School of Public Policy leads a roundtable discussion with a handful of speakers at an event intended for McGill staff, students and alumni.

CanadaEventsquebec
Jesse Ship's Bio Image

Jesse Ship

Jesse Ship is a Toronto-based journalist, creative writer, and social media professional with a youth culture bent towards all things groovy. His work has appeared in outlets such as The Toronto Star, Metro, Coachella Mag, Vice Thump, Huffington Post, BlogTO and many others. Published works have appeared in Fodor’s Travel Guides and SCI: The Jewish Comix Anthology Vol. 2 by AH Comics Inc.

View Jesse Ship's articles

