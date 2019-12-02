Cannabis events in Saskatchewan for December 2019
It may be quiet on the western front this December, but we’ve managed to find a holiday cannabis event for anyone wishing to gift green this season.
Saskatoon
Tweed The Season: Saskatoon
When: December 7, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Tweed, 141-143 2 Ave. N, Saskatoon
The holidays are creeping up, which means you should probably start your holiday shopping soon. While that’s usually pretty stressful, it really doesn’t have to be. Visit Tweed on the 7th and learn about some favourite Tweed strains. Plus, all official Tweed apparel will be up to 30% off with free onsite custom embroidery!