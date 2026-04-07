Cannabis has come a long way. Across the country, dispensaries are open, menus are flourishing, and millions of people enjoy legal access to the plant they love. But for thousands of Americans, legalization arrived too late. They’re still behind bars serving sentences for cannabis offenses that wouldn’t even be crimes today.

That’s the injustice at the heart of the Last Prisoner Project, an organization Leafly is proud to support.

What is the Last Prisoner Project?

Founded in 2019, Last Prisoner Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform. Their mission is straightforward but urgent: no one should remain incarcerated for a cannabis offense in a world where cannabis is legal.

LPP works on multiple fronts to make that a reality. They provide direct legal services to help individuals petition for resentencing, expungement, and release. They offer reentry support because getting out of prison is only the beginning, and rebuilding a life requires real resources. And they advocate at the policy level, pushing legislators to pass the kinds of comprehensive reforms that can create change at scale.

Why this matters

The cannabis industry has grown into a multi-billion-dollar economy. But the benefits of that growth haven’t been shared equally. Communities that were disproportionately targeted during decades of prohibition, particularly Black and Latino communities, continue to bear the weight of cannabis convictions while others profit freely from the same plant.

At Leafly, we believe cannabis legalization isn’t complete until the people harmed by prohibition are made whole. Supporting LPP is one of the most meaningful ways the cannabis community can put that belief into action.

How you can help

Last Prisoner Project runs entirely on the generosity of donors and advocates like you. Every contribution goes directly toward legal aid, reentry programs, and advocacy efforts that are changing lives.

Visit lastprisonerproject.org to make a donation this 420 and beyond. Because real cannabis justice means freedom for everyone.