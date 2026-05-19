There are now 24 US states that have legalized cannabis, and as more and more states legalize recreational weed and the US map turns more and more green, traveling with cannabis has become more common and complicated than it ever has before. Good news, though: you’re already in the right place to learn everything you need to know about how to travel with weed safely and securely.

In the pre-legalization days, our advice for taking cannabis on the road could be summed up in a singular word: “Don’t!” While now the prospect of packing the plant is much less likely to run afoul of the fuzz, travellers still have to contend with a patchwork of state and municipal laws that regulate how to travel with cannabis and how to consume it when you get there.

Key takeaways:

Traveling with cannabis is more common than ever, but a patchwork of federal, state, and local laws still makes it complicated. Here’s the short version:

Never consume before driving. There’s no safe amount of cannabis to have behind the wheel. Save the celebratory session for when you arrive.

There’s no safe amount of cannabis to have behind the wheel. Save the celebratory session for when you arrive. Know the laws everywhere you’re going . Not just your destination, but every state and city you pass through. Legal-to-legal travel still has gray areas.

. Not just your destination, but every state and city you pass through. Legal-to-legal travel still has gray areas. Flying is technically illegal but usually low-risk out of legal states. Keep quantities under an ounce, leave metal grinders and glass jars at home, and stash vape batteries in your carry-on. If you’re departing from a prohibition state, leave it behind.

Keep quantities under an ounce, leave metal grinders and glass jars at home, and stash vape batteries in your carry-on. If you’re departing from a prohibition state, leave it behind. Driving? Treat weed like alcohol. Keep it sealed, smell-proof, and in the trunk, never within reach of the driver. Then just be a model driver: no speeding, working brake lights, current tabs.

Keep it sealed, smell-proof, and in the trunk, never within reach of the driver. Then just be a model driver: no speeding, working brake lights, current tabs. National Parks are federal land . Cannabis is fully illegal there, with real fines and even jail time on the table. Check rules at private campgrounds before pitching a tent.

. Cannabis is fully illegal there, with real fines and even jail time on the table. Check rules at private campgrounds before pitching a tent. International travel is the riskiest option. Most countries are far less permissive than the US or Canada. When in doubt, leave your stash at home.

Most countries are far less permissive than the US or Canada. When in doubt, leave your stash at home. Hotels, Airbnbs, and hostels make their own rules. Edibles are usually fine; smoking and vaping usually aren’t. A few cannabis-friendly hotels are the exception.

Edibles are usually fine; smoking and vaping usually aren’t. A few cannabis-friendly hotels are the exception. Gear matters. A truly smell-proof container, a travel-friendly vaporizer, and a good stash box are worth the investment.

Don’t sweat it, though, we’ve got your back. Doesn’t matter if you’re driving, flying, biking, taking a train, or if you’ve learned to teleport. This guide will give you all the weed travel tips and information you need for the best ways to travel with cannabis, with your peace of mind intact.

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Before we start, here’s the biggest, most important travel tip of all. If you’re driving, or could be called upon to drive, do not under any circumstances consume cannabis beforehand. If you want to have an edible before the plane ride, then go nuts; it’s a classic move. But there is no safe amount of cannabis to consume before getting behind the wheel of a car. Stay safe, stay sober, and keep the weed secure for a celebratory toke when you arrive.

Always know the rules

The first step in travelling with cannabis is to check for the laws governing cannabis use and possession in both your destination and everywhere you need to travel through to get there. Our very own Legalization Guide is a primo resource for this. It’s an important step even if you’re travelling from one legal state to another legal state. The truth is that there’s an awful lot of grey between legal and illegal, and unintentionally breaking a law can catch you a hefty fine or worse.

So study up! We recommend going as granular as you can. While state laws might be permissive, local regulations on where and how you can consume can vary wildly from city to city. In some cities, smoking in public will earn you a citation if you’re caught by a cop, and in others, it’s not such a big deal. Make sure you know how the locals do things before you light up.

Tips for flying with cannabis

(CSA-Printstock/iStock)

The airport is the most security a domestic traveller can face, and it’s usually enough to make anyone nervous with or without weed in their possession. But, despite the security, it’s usually pretty chill to go through an airport with weed, provided that you are departing from a legal state.

As of May 19, 2026, the TSA website has been updated to show that it is legal to fly with medical cannabis. The exact definition of what that means is still vague; we don’t yet have info about how much, but if you have a medical card, we recommend bringing it with you while you fly.

For now, if you don’t have a medical card, it is still technically illegal to fly with cannabis, and it can get you in some hot water if you’re caught. However, while cannabis is still federally illegal, and the TSA is a federal agency, they really just don’t have the time or inclination to search for weed, especially in the amounts that most travellers fly with. If you’ve been searched for another reason and they find the weed in your possession, however, then they’ll refer it out to the local cops.

That means that if you’re in a legal state, the local PD probably isn’t going to get too twisted about some weed and will be likely to let you go with a slap on the wrist. However, if you’re in a prohibition state, then you may be looking at a serious charge once the TSA turns you over to the local police. For that reason, we strongly suggest throwing your cannabis away if you’re flying out of a state where cannabis remains illegal. It’s just not worth the risk!

Keep a low profile

Even if you’re in a legal state, we strongly suggest brushing up on the TSA regulations to make sure you have the least possibility of being searched. You’re going to want to leave your metal grinders and glass jars at home, as those have the possibility to flag the TSA scanners. You’re also going to want to keep your vape batteries in your carry-on if that’s how you prefer to consume. They’re a fire hazard in the pressurized area where checked bags are stored, so keep them on the person, but make sure not to hit until you’re clear of the airport.

We also recommend flying with under an ounce of weed, or whatever the limit for legal possession is in the state you’re leaving from. That keeps you on the right side of pretty much every regulation there is, minimizing your chances of legal jeopardy and keeping more room in your bag for souvenirs.

That quick summary should provide what you need to get airborne, but if you really want to dig in, check out our full guide to flying with cannabis.

Tips for driving with cannabis

Compared to flying with cannabis, driving with cannabis is a much lower-stress proposition, especially if you’re driving from one legal state to another, with no prohibition states en route. There are a few concrete actions you can take to make sure that you stay out of jail and that any cannabis that you have in your possession stays in your possession.

As with flying, the first step to planning a road trip where you know you’ll be taking cannabis along is to familiarize yourself with all the local laws and regulations for every state you’re going to be in. We recommend our full guide on travelling with cannabis in the car for a complete breakdown of the laws regarding transporting cannabis, and what constitutes a DUI, broken out by state.

Next, that piece of advice about not carrying anything above an ounce onto a plane still applies when we’re talking about driving. Although there are more legal states than ever, cannabis trafficking is still a big problem; make sure that you aren’t travelling with an amount that would break those laws. Plus, if you’re the type who needs more than an ounce while travelling, we recommend stopping by a local dispensary to try the regional fare.

Be a model driver

Finally, you’re going to want your weed in a secure, smellproof container that is in your trunk, not anywhere that’s close to within reach of the driver. In general, it’s useful to think of the laws surrounding driving with cannabis like you would with alcohol, because that’s certainly how the people who wrote the laws think of it. Can you store a bottle of beer in the passenger side cupholder, even if it’s closed? Of course not. Similarly, you can’t store an eighth in a cupholder, even if it isn’t ground and you don’t have anything to smoke with. Just keep it in the trunk and take it out when you’ve arrived.

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The driver who doesn’t attract attention doesn’t get pulled over, no matter where their weed is. So one of the best tips for travelling with weed is to just be a good driver overall. Don’t speed, use your turn signal, make sure your brake lights are working, and for the love of god, make sure your tabs are up to date. Not only will taking this course of action keep you beneath the notice of the vast majority of police officers, but it also has the added benefit of making you a safer driver. What’s to lose?

Camping with cannabis

(Sasha Beck/Leafly)

The great outdoors make the perfect backdrop for a weed-infused summer getaway, from National Parks to private campgrounds. We understand the impulse to take it outside, but bringing cannabis into the mix can get tricky. National Parks are federal land, so any possession or use of cannabis and cannabis products is against the law. No ifs, ands, or buts.

Attorney Alex Freeburg, who specializes in cannabis charges in National Parks, said in an interview that violations can lead to hundreds of dollars in fines, probation, and, in extreme cases, even jail time. So, if you’re heading to federal land, it just isn’t worth the risk of taking cannabis along with you.

Private campgrounds will have their own rules, so cover your bases before you pitch your tent. Make sure anything involving a flame is put out after use to avoid impacting the flora and fauna. If you’re bringing edibles, as with food, make sure you store or dispose of them securely to avoid attracting any uninvited animal guests.

Travelling internationally with cannabis

Going abroad with cannabis is certainly the diciest proposition we’ve covered so far, and the one that requires the most amount of planning. While the plant is decriminalized for recreational use and legalized for medical use in Mexico as of 2021, and some European countries like Germany and, famously, The Netherlands have loose attitudes towards cannabis, in general, Canada and the good ‘ol US of A are the world leaders in being chill about pot. The grass actually is greener on this side, it turns out.

That means that when you travel to a foreign country, you are almost guaranteed to be on less familiar and less permissive ground than you’re used to. That means being incredibly familiar with the laws of the country and city you’ll be visiting. We’ll tell you right now, it’s probably not going to be a good idea to bring weed to a foreign country, but there are a few exceptions. However, in most cases, you’ll almost certainly be looking at jail time. And unless you’re already famous, it’s not likely that your home government will go to bat for you. Be smart and leave your stash at home.

Using cannabis in a hotel

(filo/iStock)

After you’ve arrived at your destination and checked into your hotel, you may be itching to finally light up and let the stress of travelling melt away. While stoned hotel TV is one of mankind’s finest pleasures, it’s important to remember that hotels are private property, and they can enforce any old rules about cannabis consumption on the premises that they like. The same goes for Airbnbs and hostels, as well.

You almost certainly aren’t going to be able to smoke or vape, but make sure you check out the hotel’s website for the bylaws regarding when and how you can consume for the rules regarding cannabis generally. You’re probably going to be okay with munching on some edibles, but it never hurts to make sure. If you don’t, you risk a fine or even a referral to the cops.

However, the reverse is also true, and some hotels make their private property the chillest place around. In some parts of the country, hotels and inns specifically devoted to cannabis consumption will let you light up in your room, and will even provide you with the gear you need to do it. It’s worth it to do a quick search to see if you can snag a spot at one of these getaways, so you can smoke to your heart’s content, if that’s the mood you’re in.

Gear up

While in the past you probably wouldn’t have been able to take all the comforts of your smokespot on the road with you, weed travel gear has come a long way. Smellproof boxes, doobtubes, travel bongs, and the rise of the dry herb vaporizer have all made it so that taking your stash on a grand tour is more of an appealing prospect than ever before.

Image Not Found The best travel weed gear of 2026 Morgan Rosendale

The Leafly Picks team has put together a list of our favorite travel weed gear that we recommend for all the nomads and wanderers out there, and we strongly recommend making sure that you’ve given your gear an upgrade before departure. The difference between a completely smellproof bag and an almost smellproof bag can be a felony, so investing in the good stuff is always the right move.

That’s the highlights of how to travel with weed, but this road goes on for a long, long way. We recommend checking out these other articles by Leafly contributors to really set a safe route when travelling with cannabis. Read up, get smart, and hit the road.