Podcasts The Roll-up #172: Free the Old Guy, Part II: He’s Coming Home Leafly Podcasts November 20, 2020 As a young man Richard DeLisi was sentenced to 98 years in prison, trapped by a marijuana smuggling sting operation. Now 77, he's scheduled to go free next month. (Photos of DeLisi courtesy of Last Prisoner Project)

On a previous episode we told the story of 71-year-old Richard DeLisi, America’s longest-serving cannabis prisoner.

Now we have a follow-up. Authorities in Florida have granted DeLisi clemency. He’s scheduled to be released next month. We talk with Chiara Juster, a lawyer who worked with the Last Prisoner Project and the DeLisi family to finally gain freedom for this prisoner of conscience.

Read about more prisoners like DeLisi and the work of Last Prisoner Project here.

