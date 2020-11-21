 Loading…

The Roll-up #172: Free the Old Guy, Part II: He’s Coming Home

November 20, 2020

On a previous episode we told the story of 71-year-old Richard DeLisi, America’s longest-serving cannabis prisoner.

Now we have a follow-up. Authorities in Florida have granted DeLisi clemency. He’s scheduled to be released next month. We talk with Chiara Juster, a lawyer who worked with the Last Prisoner Project and the DeLisi family to finally gain freedom for this prisoner of conscience.

Read about more prisoners like DeLisi and the work of Last Prisoner Project here.

Stories we’re talking about this week

You can help free America's cannabis prisoners. Here's how image
Image Not Found
Politics
You can help free America’s cannabis prisoners. Here’s how
Bruce Barcott
August 6, 2020
Richard DeLisi, 71, suffers in a Florida prison while others make millions on marijuana image
Image Not Found
Politics
Richard DeLisi, 71, suffers in a Florida prison while others make millions on marijuana
Fatma Khaled
July 26, 2020
Richard DeLisi will be set free in December image
Image Not Found
Politics
Richard DeLisi will be set free in December
Fatma Khaled
November 10, 2020
The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Leafly Podcasts's Bio Image
Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

View Leafly Podcasts's articles

