Podcasts The Roll-up #261: Joe Biden’s big announcement Leafly Podcasts President Biden's big announcement was great news for cannabis prisoners, but not so great for full federal legalization. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In this episode: President Biden makes big moves when it comes to cannabis, the military tries to combat low enlistment, New York is set to open weed stores in 2022, and where to find tribal cannabis shops.

Like! Share! Subscribe! Rate! Review!

Theme music: English and Guitar by Hollow Bodies

Hollow Bodies bandcamp

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Past episodes

Leafly Podcasts Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond. View Leafly Podcasts's articles