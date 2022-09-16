 Loading…
The Roll-up #258: What gives you the weed giggles

Published on September 16, 2022

In this episode: Why cannabis makes you laugh. Also: The underground shroom market, and Bruce trademarks a new lower-than-low basement shelf pre-roll brand.

Featured articles this week:

Why does weed give you the giggles? image
Health
Why does weed give you the giggles?
Emma Stone
September 8, 2022
The shroom edibles market proliferates underground image
Lifestyle
The shroom edibles market proliferates underground
Emma Stone
September 9, 2022
Inflation is making it tougher to open a cannabis business image
Industry
Inflation is making it tougher to open a cannabis business
Beau Whitney
September 12, 2022

Theme music: English and Guitar by Hollow Bodies
Hollow Bodies bandcamp

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Bruce Barcott's Bio Image
Bruce Barcott

Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott oversees news, investigations, and feature projects. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America.

View Bruce Barcott's articles

