Podcasts

The Roll-up #167: It’s harvest time, so why are weed prices so high?

October 23, 2020

Welcome to Croptober, when the cannabis harvest comes in and weed prices drop—usually. But not this year. What gives? We investigate with David Downs.

Also: How much finished weed can you grow from a single homegrow plant?

Stories we’re talking about this week

Leafly's cannabis homegrow image
Image Not Found
Growing
Leafly’s cannabis homegrow
Johanna Silver
July 8, 2020
US cannabis harvest price report 2020 image
Image Not Found
IndustryStrains & products
US cannabis harvest price report 2020
David Downs
October 21, 2020
9 best marijuana strains of the 2020 harvest image
Image Not Found
Strains & products
9 best marijuana strains of the 2020 harvest
David Downs
October 14, 2020
The Roll-Up: Leafly's weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week's top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It's a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Past episodes

Leafly Podcasts's Bio Image
Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

