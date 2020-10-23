Podcasts The Roll-up #167: It’s harvest time, so why are weed prices so high? Leafly Podcasts October 23, 2020 Tens of millions of pounds of outdoor is headed toward America's bubblers this month. (Courtesy Humboldt Seed Co)

Welcome to Croptober, when the cannabis harvest comes in and weed prices drop—usually. But not this year. What gives? We investigate with David Downs.

Also: How much finished weed can you grow from a single homegrow plant?

