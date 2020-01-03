 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PodcastsPolitics

The Roll-Up #122: Come on feel the Illinois

January 3, 2020
  Share
Illinois recreational marijuana first sale
Jackie Ryan, age 35, makes the first legal cannabis purchase at Sunnyside in Chicago on New Year's Day. “It’s like a dream come true. I’ve been waiting for this since I started smoking.” (David Downs photo)

Leafly Podcast

The Roll-Up features co-hosts Bruce Barcott and Alyssa Yeoman in a Friday morning roundtable about the week’s top cannabis news.

Episode 122: Come on feel the Illinois

This week:

Illinois goes legal: David Downs reflects on Opening Day in Chicago.

WTF is this all about now?

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and special guests—dissect the week’s top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Recent episodes:







About Our Music:

Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.

  Share
illinoispodcaststhe roll-up
Leafly Podcasts's Bio Image

Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

View Leafly Podcasts's articles
[/vc_column][/vc_row]

Tasty Ear Candy: More Leafly Podcasts

Podcasts

The Roll-Up #121: Cannabis, Christmas, and 'Cats'

Podcasts

The Roll-Up #120: The big predictions show

Podcasts

The Roll-Up #119: Can you patent weed?

Podcasts

The Roll-Up #118: The NFL and CBD