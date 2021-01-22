 Loading…

Podcasts

The Roll-up #180: Look who Trump pardoned

January 22, 2021

In one of his last acts as president, Donald Trump pardoned 12 longtime federal cannabis prisoners on Jan. 19. Leafly’s Dave Howard spoke with one of them.

Check out our new sponsor, FIVE CBD

Five CBD is setting a new standard for CBD and the full-spectrum experience. The name Five reflects a commitment to use every part of the hemp plant for a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other hemp compounds.

Special offer: Go to fivecbd.com for our Roll-up podcast special: Add two bottles of Daily Buzz Gummies to your cart and use the code BOGO to receive a third bottle free. Must be 18 or older to purchase.

five-cbd-products
Five CBD just hits different: Full-spectrum tincture, gummies, capsules, and milk chocolate products ship to all 50 states.

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

