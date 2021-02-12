The Roll-up #183: Plant seeds and get that Elev8 mindset
Elev8 Cannabis founder Seun Adedeji tells us how he created a cannabis empire with $50k and outside-the-box thinking.
Also, Leafly’s Justin Sund tells us why he’s planting his homegrow cannabis seeds in the middle of a February snowstorm.
