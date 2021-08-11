Podcasts The Roll-up #203: Inside Chicago’s cannabis culture Leafly Podcasts August 11, 2021 James Gordon's Chi High Tours company offers city tours, jazz tours, comedy tours, and more. Gordon knows the city and he really knows cannabis.

This week we talk with James Gordon, founder of Chi High Tours, about cannabis culture in the Windy City. Jazz and cannabis, comedy and cannabis, beer and cannabis: Whatever your angle, Gordon and his crew have got you covered.

OCB is one of the world’s largest rolling paper brands. They’ve been “One With Nature,” crafted naturally since 1918, so you can be confident you’ll have a perfect session time after time.



Special limited-time offer: OCB offers a full line of papers and cones in popular sizes and fibers including Organic Hemp, Bamboo and Virgin. We are pleased to offer Roll-Up listeners a limited time bundle of 4 OCB Booklets and a small rolling tray for only $4.99, a $20 value. Visit ocbusa.com, must be 21+ to purchase.

